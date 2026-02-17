You can still buy cheap drones in DJI's Valentine's Special Sale – but I'm not sure for how long

The brand's up to 21% off sale is still going

Usually, Valentine's Day sales end on or just after the date, but the world's most romantic annual event was three days ago, and DJI's Valentine's Special sale is still very much on. This is good news for drone and gimbal fans and content creators alike, as they can save up to 21% on some of the company's hottest products.

The highlight is certainly the Mini 4 Pro deal, which makes the last true sub-250g Mini more affordable – and it wasn't massively expensive to begin with.

DJI Mini 4 Pro (DJI RC-N2)
Save £70
DJI Mini 4 Pro (DJI RC-N2): was £589 now £519 at DJI
The Mini 4 Pro packs flagship drone tech into a sub-250g body, making it ideal for travel and everyday flying. With advanced obstacle sensing, strong transmission, and high-quality video, it’s a versatile aerial camera. The RC-N2 controller keeps things simple while still offering responsive, reliable control.

DJI Avata 2 Fly More Combo (Single Battery)
Save £114
DJI Avata 2 Fly More Combo (Single Battery): was £739 now £625 at DJI
DJI’s Avata 2 is an immersive FPV drone designed for dynamic, close-range flying. The Fly More Combo adds essential extras for longer sessions, while the ducted propeller design improves safety and agility. Expect cinematic video, intuitive motion control support, and a compact build suited to creative aerial storytelling.

DJI Osmo Mobile 8 Advanced Tracking Combo
Save £14
DJI Osmo Mobile 8 Advanced Tracking Combo: was £135 now £121 at DJI
This smartphone gimbal focuses on smooth footage and smarter subject tracking. The Advanced Tracking Combo enhances ActiveTrack performance, making it easier to keep moving subjects in frame. Lightweight and foldable, it’s aimed at vloggers and creators who want stabilised shots without carrying bulky gear.

DJI Mic Mini (1 TX + 1 RX)
Save £13
DJI Mic Mini (1 TX + 1 RX): was £55 now £42 at DJI
The Mic Mini is a compact wireless audio kit built for quick, fuss-free recording. With a lightweight transmitter and receiver, it delivers clear voice capture for vlogging, interviews, and social content. Its pocket-friendly size and simple setup make it an easy upgrade from built-in camera or phone mics.

DJI Osmo Mobile 7P
Save £26
DJI Osmo Mobile 7P: was £119 now £93 at DJI
The Osmo Mobile 7P is a portable 3-axis smartphone stabiliser designed for everyday creators. It combines smooth mechanical stabilisation with intelligent shooting modes and tracking features. Compact and easy to deploy, it’s suited to travel, social video, and casual filmmaking without the learning curve of pro gear.

