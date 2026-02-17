You can still buy cheap drones in DJI's Valentine's Special Sale – but I'm not sure for how long

Usually, Valentine's Day sales end on or just after the date, but the world's most romantic annual event was three days ago, and DJI's Valentine's Special sale is still very much on. This is good news for drone and gimbal fans and content creators alike, as they can save up to 21% on some of the company's hottest products.

Shop the DJI Valentine's Special Sale

The highlight is certainly the Mini 4 Pro deal, which makes the last true sub-250g Mini more affordable – and it wasn't massively expensive to begin with.

The FPV-specialist Avata 2 is also on offer, although it has been for a while, as we're expecting the Antigravity A1-rival Avata 360 to drop soon.

Two gimbals, the Osmo Mobile 7P and Osmo Mobile 8, are also cheaper than usual, and the mega-affordable Mic Mini can also be yours for less than a meal out for one.

If none of the five deals here tickles your fancy, there are more deals listed below, not just at DJI but also at other retailers such as Amazon, Very, Clifton Cameras, and more.

And there is always the DJI Mini 4K, which is quite cheap even at full price...

Save £70 DJI Mini 4 Pro (DJI RC-N2): was £589 now £519 at DJI Read more Read less ▼ The Mini 4 Pro packs flagship drone tech into a sub-250g body, making it ideal for travel and everyday flying. With advanced obstacle sensing, strong transmission, and high-quality video, it’s a versatile aerial camera. The RC-N2 controller keeps things simple while still offering responsive, reliable control.

Save £114 DJI Avata 2 Fly More Combo (Single Battery): was £739 now £625 at DJI Read more Read less ▼ DJI’s Avata 2 is an immersive FPV drone designed for dynamic, close-range flying. The Fly More Combo adds essential extras for longer sessions, while the ducted propeller design improves safety and agility. Expect cinematic video, intuitive motion control support, and a compact build suited to creative aerial storytelling.

Save £14 DJI Osmo Mobile 8 Advanced Tracking Combo: was £135 now £121 at DJI Read more Read less ▼ This smartphone gimbal focuses on smooth footage and smarter subject tracking. The Advanced Tracking Combo enhances ActiveTrack performance, making it easier to keep moving subjects in frame. Lightweight and foldable, it’s aimed at vloggers and creators who want stabilised shots without carrying bulky gear.

Save £13 DJI Mic Mini (1 TX + 1 RX): was £55 now £42 at DJI Read more Read less ▼ The Mic Mini is a compact wireless audio kit built for quick, fuss-free recording. With a lightweight transmitter and receiver, it delivers clear voice capture for vlogging, interviews, and social content. Its pocket-friendly size and simple setup make it an easy upgrade from built-in camera or phone mics.