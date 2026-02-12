"Probably the best gadget I have bought in years!": DJI's sub-250g drone gets a major price cut on Amazon
Beginner-friendly but pro-specced drone gets a tasty discount
It's February, and the weather has been anything but drone-friendly so far this year. This might be the reason why Amazon decided to knock £100 off the asking price of the Mini 4 Pro, the last truly sub-250g Mini drone.
The drone was slightly lower on Black Friday last year, but this is the best price I've seen in nearly two months. Even then, it was only £30 cheaper than it is now; £457.05 is a really good price for a compact drone this competent.
The DJI Mini 4 Pro is a sub-250g drone that punches well above its weight, offering 4K/60fps HDR video, omnidirectional obstacle sensing and intelligent tracking. Now over £130 off at Amazon!
Customer reviews consistently praise the drone, which currently holds a 4.6-star rating from more than 5,400 reviews. One says it's "probably the best gadget I have bought in years," while another review (titled "Well chuffed") says, "When I unboxed the DJI Mini 4 Pro, I felt like a kid on Christmas morning."
The Mini 4 Pro is a highly capable drone that blends portability with powerful imaging and flight tech. It’s equipped with a 1/1.3-inch CMOS camera capable of capturing up to 48 MP stills and shooting stunning 4K HDR video at up to 60 fps, with slow-motion 4K at 100 fps and 10-bit colour profiles for rich footage.
A three-axis gimbal can rotate for true vertical shooting, and DJI’s O4 video transmission delivers low-latency HD feeds up to 20 km. Advanced safety comes from omnidirectional obstacle sensing and APAS, helping avoid hazards in flight.
Intelligent flight modes include ActiveTrack 360°, Waypoints and other automatic shooting options, while a max flight time of around 34 minutes lets you stay airborne longer. Foldable and regulation-friendly, it’s a versatile aerial tool for travel, content creation and creative cinematography.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator for T3.com and T3 Magazine, where he works as Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, action cameras, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019.
His work has also appeared on TechRadar and Fit&Well, and he has collaborated with creators such as Garage Gym Reviews. Matt has served as a judge for multiple industry awards, including the ESSNAwards. When he isn’t running, cycling or testing new kit, he’s usually roaming the countryside with a camera or experimenting with new audio and video gear.
