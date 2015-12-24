The best drinking gadgets for Christmas. Cheers!

Previous Next 2/11

Authentic Models Polo Club Bar

If you're having a Christmas gathering, stick this in the middle of the room and watch people marvel. It's styled like a classic Englishman abroad's travel trunk of the like you'd see David Niven or Harry Flashman lugging around on their holidays (or rather, one of their man-servants would do all the lugging – they'd probably sit waiting, nursing a G&T). But open it up and there's a world of booze inside, including plenty of glass holders and space for bottles of wine and spirits. It's built in canvas­covered wood with leather accents, bronze hardware and varnished wood slats for protection. Come on old bean, open it up and get Christmas started.

£995 | Authentic Models