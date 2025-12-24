Le Creuset launches rainbow gift sets right before Christmas – I wish I’d known about them sooner!

QUICK SUMMARY Le Creuset has launched new rainbow gift sets just before Christmas. With prices starting at £54, the Le Creuset rainbow sets include mugs, ramekins, plates and more.

Le Creuset has just launched new rainbow gift sets right before Christmas – and I wish I’d known about them sooner, as they’ve very quickly made their way onto my present wishlist.

2025 has been a big year for Le Creuset, and its festive collections have been no exception. For Halloween, Le Creuset introduced new pumpkin casseroles and the brand celebrated the new Wicked movie in style with Elphaba and Glinda-inspired dishes .

As always, the Le Creuset Christmas collection is my favourite every year, and this year was full of holly and ivy-inspired designs. Compared to previous years, the Holly range is much more subtle, but the same can’t be said for Le Creuset’s latest rainbow gift sets.

Le Creuset is known for its bold colours, and its rainbow sets offer six cookware and bakeware essentials that come in all the colours of the rainbow – hence the name! As part of its latest arrivals, Le Creuset has debuted eight new sets, featuring mugs, plates, bowls and ramekins.

(Image credit: Le Creuset)

My favourite from the collection is the new curved mugs , but there are plenty of espresso and cappuccino mugs on offer to suit your tea and coffee drinking needs. The colours available for all sets include Cerise, Volcanic, Nectar, Bamboo, Azure, and Ultra Violet, so they add a great pop of colour to your kitchen and dining set-up.

But while I’m loving the new Le Creuset rainbow gift sets, I’m slightly disappointed that they’ve only recently come out. They’d make amazing stocking fillers and Christmas presents for those who love to host or be in the kitchen, but they could also make a nice last minute treat for that person you forgot to buy a gift for!

Prices on the Le Creuset rainbow sets start at just £54.