Le Creuset’s Christmas collection is here – these are my favourite holly-inspired pieces

QUICK SUMMARY Le Creuset has launched its latest Christmas collection, inspired by holly. Featuring two main colours and holly decorations, Le Creuset’s 2025 Christmas range is more subtle than previous collections, and starts at just £19.

Le Creuset’s Christmas collection is finally here, and it’s got me feeling (subtly) festive. Inspired by holly, Le Creuset’s 2025 Christmas collection features two main colours, so you can get in the festive spirit without being too ‘in-your-face’.

I’ve covered Le Creuset for years now on T3, and the main reason for that is because I absolutely love their cast iron casserole dishes and cooking essentials. I have a few Le Creuset items dotted around my home, and they’re my go-to brand for high quality cookware that will last a long time.

For this year, Le Creuset has launched some fun new collections this year, including upgraded pumpkin designs for Halloween and Elphaba and Glinda-inspired casserole dishes to celebrate the upcoming Wicked movie. The brand has also branched out into tupperware with its On The Go range, so it’s safe to say that 2025 has been the year for Le Creuset.

Now for Christmas, Le Creuset has debuted its Holly collection . Compared to previous years, the Holly collection is much more subtle, but it still has fun festive decorations to complete your festive table layout.

(Image credit: Le Creuset)

The Holly collection features thyme and cerise as the main colours, and has intricate holly designs on the casserole lids, plates, bowls and mugs. Stars are also a theme this year, with Le Creuset launching star-shaped serving plates and gold star knobs for its casserole dishes.

While I love the new holly pieces, I have to say I was surprised that Le Creuset went for something more subdued this year. In previous years, Le Creuset’s Noel range featured Father Christmas, trees and snowflake-shaped serving dishes, as well as elaborate festive scenes featuring the Nutcracker and Rudolph decorated on the lids and sides of its casseroles.

For 2025, Le Creuset has taken a much more subtle approach which is definitely to cater to those who don’t want something too tailored for a season or holiday so they can continue to use their products all year round without them looking out of place.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Thyme and cerise are the perfect colours to do that, and holly is exciting yet laidback enough that it can compliment other appliances and decor in your kitchen.