If you want to eat healthy in 2026, this Philips air fryer is the appliance you need – and it’s half price!

Improve your cooking in the new year with £70 price cut on Philips’ best air fryer
2026 is right around the corner, and almost everyone’s New Year resolution is to eat healthier. If this is the case for you – or you simply want to improve your cooking – then an air fryer is a must for your kitchen.
Right now, the Boxing Day / New Year’s sales are up and running, and right now at Currys, you can find the Philips 3000 Series Air Fryer at its cheapest ever price – and it’s the only appliance you’ll need to kick start your 2026 health plans.
Originally priced at £179.99, the Philips 3000 Series Air Fryer is now just £89.99 in the Currys New Year Epic Deals. If you fancy shopping elsewhere, you can find it for a similar price at Amazon and John Lewis.
T3’s Home Writer, Lizzie Wilmot, rated this air fryer highly in our Philips 3000 Series Air Fryer review, and commented that it’s “one of the best air fryers I've tested, and it now has a firm position on my kitchen counter.” She especially loved the asymmetric dual baskets, attractive black and gold design, and sleek touchscreen display.
Get the Philips 3000 Series Air Fryer for half price at Currys. This dual basket air fryer has a combined capacity of nine litres. It can cook a huge amount of food, and you can use the asymmetric compartments to meal prep, or cook your main and sides in the different basket sizes.
