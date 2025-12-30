If you want to eat healthy in 2026, this Philips air fryer is the appliance you need – and it’s half price!

2026 is right around the corner, and almost everyone’s New Year resolution is to eat healthier. If this is the case for you – or you simply want to improve your cooking – then an air fryer is a must for your kitchen.

Right now, the Boxing Day / New Year’s sales are up and running, and right now at Currys, you can find the Philips 3000 Series Air Fryer at its cheapest ever price – and it’s the only appliance you’ll need to kick start your 2026 health plans.

Shop the Philips 3000 Series Air Fryer deal

Originally priced at £179.99, the Philips 3000 Series Air Fryer is now just £89.99 in the Currys New Year Epic Deals. If you fancy shopping elsewhere, you can find it for a similar price at Amazon and John Lewis .

T3’s Home Writer, Lizzie Wilmot, rated this air fryer highly in our Philips 3000 Series Air Fryer review , and commented that it’s “one of the best air fryers I've tested, and it now has a firm position on my kitchen counter.” She especially loved the asymmetric dual baskets, attractive black and gold design, and sleek touchscreen display.

Philips 3000 Series Air Fryer: was £179.99 now £89.99 at Currys Get the Philips 3000 Series Air Fryer for half price at Currys. This dual basket air fryer has a combined capacity of nine litres. It can cook a huge amount of food, and you can use the asymmetric compartments to meal prep, or cook your main and sides in the different basket sizes.