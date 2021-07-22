Best vibrator 2021: let's get some good vibes going on

The world of sex toys never fails to surprise and delight us with its sheer variation and today's best vibrators stand out as some of the most exciting products of all within this sector. There are many different versions of this super-popular sex toy with each offering its own unique function. Whatever your penchant, rest assured there will be a vibrator to suit.

Without wanting to state the obvious, the definition of a vibrator – and the main characteristic distinguishing from today's best dildos – is that it will contain inside it a motor and, yes, you've guessed it, it will vibrate. Beyond this basic fact, vibrators come in many different guises. Some are used for internal use (G-spot vibrators) and look similar to dildos. Some, like the bullet vibrator, are small and designed for clitoral stimulation. Rabbit vibrators, not unsurprisingly, look a little like the furry creatures with 'ears' that provide clitoral stimulation with a dildo appendage for internal vibrations. There are also pebble shaped vibrators that provide suction stimulation that's designed to emulate oral sex.

Today's best vibrators aren't all aimed solely at the female market, either. Vibrating cock rings are popular, as are vibrating butt plugs, which are – again without wanting to state the obvious – suitable for anyone with an anus but particularly popular with men as some are designed to specifically stimulate the prostate gland (for more male-focused toys, check out our best Fleshlight guide).

Want to browse yourself? Below is a list of trusted retailers that we'd recommend, so you can take a look and see what you fancy. Or, if you're bamboozled by the choice on offer within this sector of the sex toy market, read on for a closer look at the main categories of vibrator, plus a top pick for each.

Best vibrators 2021: bullet

Kicking off our list of the best vibrators 2021 is the bullet. A favourite starter sex toy by many, this neat, petite version of the vibrator is designed to provide pinpoint stimulation to the clitoris. It's meant for external use only but this is not just restricted to the clitoris: use it around the nipple, on the perineum or around the vulva as a tease.

While bullets may be small, when on the strongest settings they can be powerful with intense vibrations – so don't under-estimate these pocket-sized rockets. The best versions, and we absolutely recommend that you always opt for these, have multiple settings and functions so that you can play around with the strength and the patterns to suit your personal preferences.

Cheaper versions of the bullet also tend to be battery powered, rather than USB rechargeable. There's no reason to abandon your environmental ethics for some good vibrations, and you're also at risk of losing power at a peak moment, so opt for plug-in versions and it'll keep you happy for a long time to come.

Best bullet vibrator: We-Vibe Tango X

In this instance it only takes one to Tango. A perennial favourite in the vibrator world, the We-Vibe Tango gained popularity thanks to its intensity and reliability, and the Tango X offers even more power, a smoother design and improved controls. Made from body-safe PC ABS thermoplastic it's also waterproof, rechargeable and has eight settings to play with.

Best vibrator: wand

Back in the dark, old days before sex toys were correctly seen as a vital part of sexual health and wellbeing, the world had to pretend that the wand vibrator wasn't really for sexually stimulation. When Hitachi launched its Magic Wand in 1968, it was originally marketed it as a 'sport massager'. Of course, it can be used as a massager, and many sex toy users do, but it soon became clear it worked wonderfully when used around the vulva. It took the female market by storm and the remains one of the best vibrator styles around.

There have been many more wands developed since the Hitachi, and most sex toy companies have a wand that takes as inspiration the iconic design, with a large, bulbous head and a long body. Wand vibrators can be used externally and vaginally but are not recommended for anal penetration due to the intensity of the vibrations.

A distinguishing characteristic of the wand is its powerful vibrations, which are focussed entirely on the head. The long body remains vibration-free, which makes it comfortable to use for long, drawn-out foreplay or masturbation sessions without causing your arm to go numb.

Quick tip: if you're using a wand internally always ensure you apply plenty of lube for a smooth experience.

Best wand vibrator: Doxy Die Cast

Doxy has four ranges of its wand, and our pick of the bunch is the Doxy Die Cast. This wand vibrator is the same as the popular Original – with its super-intense vibrations and wide range of speeds and pulse settings – but this one boasts a sleek aluminium-titanium alloy body. Boasting 30% more power than the Hitachi Magic Wand, Doxy says its wands 'rumbles' rather than 'buzzes'.



Best vibrator: rabbit vibrator

Why settle for one orgasmic experience, when you can have two? The rabbit vibrator – so called as a result of its clitoral-stimulating ears – offers both clitoral and G-spot stimulation at the same time and if you're very lucky you'll hit the holy grail with a blended orgasm. The market has changed in recent years with regards to rabbit vibrators, with sex toy companies developing varying designs that are based around the same principle, but often with softer curves and a more ergonomic hold than older iterations of the toy.

The best quality rabbit vibrators will, of course, have a variety of settings. A simple rule with sex toys is that one does not fit all and you should only buy rabbits with a choice of pulses and speeds. It's a delicate balance and you want to find one that gives you plenty of options.

Lelo Soraya Wave

Offering not two but three stimulating sensations, Lelo's Soraya Wave hits a new high for rabbit vibrators. As well as clitoral and G-spot stimulation, the Soraya comes loaded with Lelo's WaveMotion technology as the tip of the shaft flexes with a 'come hither' action. A trio of delight.

Best vibrator: suction stimulator

These wonder toys first emerged onto the sex toy market around 10 years ago and – oh boy! – they have become a hugely popular product in this sector. And with good reason. Suction stimulators when placed gently over the clitoris create a vacuum; depending on the product, the stimulator will either send sonic waves or air, or suck (or a combination) to arouse the user to climax.

The results are deep and intense and are often described as replicating the best oral sex. Rather than just the external stimulation of a regular vibrator, suction stimulators are designed to reach deep into the clitoral network. They are particularly good for women and vulva-owners with a sensitive clitoris as the sensations build slowly, rather than sending the pinpoint 'buzzing' sensations of, for example, a bullet vibrator.

Good clitoral stimulators can sit at the more expensive end of the market, being made from high-grade silicone and with more innovative technology. Are they worth the money? Well, we'd say that there's no price on sexual happiness.

Best clitoral stimulator: Lelo Sona 2 Cruise

Without making direct contact, the Sona 2 sends sonic waves to the clitoris to stimulate and arouse. For more intense sensations, when pressed against the body the Cruise Control function kicks in for more powerful stimulations. It's waterproof, rechargeable and made from high-quality, body safe material.

Best vibrator: G-spot vibrator

Ah the elusive G-spot! Believed to be the key to achieving vaginal orgasm, the G-spot (Gräfenberg spot) is thought to be positioned just a few inches inside the vagina and is actually part of the clitoral network, which is about four inches long from its tip on the inner labia.

The way to stimulate the G-spot is to insert your fingers or sex toy into the vagina and then stroke it using a 'come hither' action. Stimulating the G-spot can result in everything from pleasurable feelings to orgasm to female ejaculation but it's not always easy to find and it takes gentle exploring. Enter, then, the G-spot vibrator, which is designed to do just that.

Usually long with a small bulbous head a good G-spot vibrator will be easy to hold and angle in different positions as you explore to find the sweet spot. Different settings and speeds are important too as this super-sensitive area is unique to each woman and what will be a bingo moment to some will be a big no no to others, so options are always welcome.

Best G-spot vibrator: Lovehoney G-Slim G-Spot Vibrator

Slender with a small, rounded tip, this is a good starter G-spot vibrator, due to its size and easy-hold design. Using lube, once inserted simply twist the base to play with the multi-speed options.

best vibrator: vibrating cock ring

While there's undoubtedly a domination of vibrators for women, men have not been forgotten in this market and there are many new and interesting options for sex toy users with a penis. There are vibrating masturbators, strokers, vibrators that emulate the sensation of oral sex, boxer shorts with built in vibrators for on-the-go stimulations and, of course, vibrating cock rings.

There are some elaborate looking designs in this sector. You can buy vibrating cock rings that come with a butt plug or ones with a clitoral stimulator attached or with a dildo for double penetration. Or if you don't fancy tackling straps and contraptions, there are some good-quality, basic oval-shaped vibrating cock rings too. As with all sex toys, it's best to spend a little extra and invest in a cock ring made from good-quality, body-safe materials and one that is rechargeable for long-lasting pleasure.