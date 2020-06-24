The best Brook + Wilde deals: double discounts for June 2020!

Getting a good night's sleep, on a regular basis, is so important to our health and wellbeing that it's well worth investing in the best mattress you can afford. And so we'd highly recommend what Brook + Wilde has to offer. If you're in the market for one of these mattresses but don't want to pay over the odds, read on – we've got all the best Brook + Wilde discount codes, deals and offers right here (or for more savings from a range of brands, check out our roundup of the best cheap mattress deals) .

Made in the UK, using a combination of breathable memory foam, mini pocket springs, traditional pocket springs and Visco, these high quality mattresses have won awards from the likes of Which?, Good Homes and Good Housekeeping. We awarded it four stars in our Brook + Wilde Lux mattress review. So whether you prefer a soft, medium or firm mattress, you'll be getting a superior experience.

Brook + Wilde is so confident you'll love this product, in fact, that it offers a very generous free trial period. Enjoy your mattress with a mattress protector for 100 nights and if you're not happy, you just have to email the company. They'll then either exchange it for a different comfort level, or take it back for a full refund.

Brook + Wilde also offers free delivery, a 10-year guarantee on all mattresses, and will recycle your old mattress for a small fee. In this article, we've brought together the very best Brook + Wilde deals and discounts available at the moment, potentially making these high-end, luxury mattresses even cheaper than lower quality rivals.

The best Brook + Wilde mattress deals

Get 25% off when you spend £500 or more PLUS a further 20% off with code T340

This is quite unusual: normally, when a company offers an across-the-board discount on its goods, you can't use it in combination with another discount code. But at the moment, Brook + Wilde is automatically taking 25% off any sale over £500, and still letting you use the code T340 to shave another 20% off after that. Bargain!

Get 20% off a Lux mattress (single) with code T340

The cheapest Brook + Wilde Lux mattress, the single, has a retail price of £499, which means you won't get the automatic 25% discount that currently applies to sales under £500. But don't worry: you can still use the code T340 to get a 20% discount.

Which Brook + Wilde mattress should I buy?

There are two options when it comes to buying a Brook + Wilde mattress: the Lux and the Elite. The recommended retail price of the Lux, before any discount, ranges from £499-£899 while the Elite comes in at a pricier £699-£1,199.

The main difference between the two products lies in their construction. The Lux has six layers and 3,000 individual pocket springs, while the Elite boasts eight layers and 3,500 individual pocket springs. The Elite also comes with a removable, washable cover; a memory foam protector; a thermo-regulating top layer, and a non-slip base.

In short, if money's not object, and you're looking for ultimate luxury, you'll want to opt for the Elite. But, both mattresses deliver an excellent level of comfort, so the Lux is also a good option if your budget is tight. (To learn more, read our Brook + Wilde Lux mattress review.)

The best Brook + Wilde mattress deals

The Brook + Wilde Lux mattress offers a high level of comfort at an affordable price (Image credit: Brook + Wilde)

Brook + Wilde Lux mattress A luxurious mattress at an affordable price Specifications Sizes: Single, double, king, super-king Depth: 28cm Softness levels: Soft, medium, firm Trial period: 100 days Guarantee period: 10 years Pocket springs: 3,000 Layers: 6 Removable cover: No

Made to order in four to six weeks, The Lux is Brook + Wilde's best-selling mattress. It offers deep layers and zoned support for better spinal alignment and high levels of comfort, ensuring a good night's sleep, time after time.

This 28cm-deep, hybrid mattress is made from a combination of memory foam and springs, and is available in three different levels of softness (soft, medium and firm), and single, double, king and super-king sizes. It comes with a breathable mattress cover, and Brook + Wilde's proprietary 'Wave Technology', which provides an additional layer of support foam with added density, to aid spinal alignment and care for your shoulders

A top layer of breathable and cooling memory foam is designed to mould to your body and eliminate motion transfer from fidgety sleeping partners. And the support base is constructed of a specialised support foam, to give the mattress structure and solidity. Should your mattress feel too soft or too firm for your liking, Brook + Wilde's will swap with another mattresses, free of charge, or refund you in full within the first 100 days. The Lux also comes with a 10-year guarantee.

The Brook + Wilde Elite mattress costs more than the Lux, but offers a greater level of comfort (Image credit: Brook + Wilde)

Brook + Wilde Elite mattress The most luxurious Brook + Wilde mattress Specifications Sizes: Single, double, king, super-king Depth: 28cm Softness levels: Soft, medium, firm Trial period: 100 days Guarantee period: 10 years Pocket springs: 3,500 Layers: 8 Removable cover: Yes

Brook + Wilde's Elite mattress boasts more memory foam layers, more springs and more quality than any other ‘bed in a box’ in the UK. With eight layers and 3,500 pocket springs, you'll get a supreme level of comfort from this mattress which, like the Lux, is available in soft, medium and firm comfort feel, and single, double, king and super-king sizes.

The Elite mattress comes with a top cover that can be unzipped and removed for washing at 30 degrees. This four-way stretch cover is breathable to allow for air circulation. It also includes a memory foam protector, which allows the top cover to move freely. This means removes friction between fabric and foam, allowing both components to work to their full potential.

The thermo-regulating top layer contains a blend of raw materials, including soybean oil and a natural balm, to help you experience a deeper, more restful sleep. Its open cell structure provides a higher level of moisture evaporation and breathability, which helps your mattress to stay cooler for longer. And a non-slip base ensures that your mattress stays put, and giving you even more piece of mind as you drift off to sleep.

As with the Lux, should your mattress feel too soft or too firm for your liking, Brook + Wilde will swap it for another mattress, free of charge, or refund you in full within the first 100 days. The Elite also comes with a 10-year guarantee.

Brook + Wilde mattress Black Friday deals

Yes, there's a long time to go before Black Friday 2020 comes around again on 27th November. But if last year's Black Friday deals are anything to go by, it may be worth the wait. Back in 2019, you could get up to 40% off a Brook + Wilde mattress on Black Friday, bringing down the price of a double Elite mattress from £999 to £599.40.

Of course, there's no guarantee that there'll be a similar discount this Black Friday. And even if there is, it's unlikely that such an offer would be in conjunction with other available discounts. So you'll need to take that into account when deciding whether to wait and see, or just take the plunge right now.