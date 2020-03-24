Where to buy toilet paper: these retailers have stock

Looking for loo roll? We've hunted high and low to find retailers that still have toilet paper in stock in the UK and US – scroll down to stock up. This global loo roll shortage is a knock-on effect of the coronavirus outbreak, and people stockpiling essentials (see also: where to buy hand sanitizer).

The UK is now effectively in lockdown, which means many shops are closed and people's movements are being severely limited. Take a look at our guide to the shops that can stay open during UK coronavirus lockdown for more details on this.

Read on for a guide of the online retailers that still have stock of toilet paper available for delivery. It's worth checking out if your local store is out of supplies, as well as being another way to limit how often you need to leave the house. Please don't buy more than you need right now – it's causing unnecessary supply issues.

Remember, if do end up contracting COVID-19, it's unlikely to have any impact on your bowel movements. Diarrhea is listed as an occasional additional symptom of the virus, but it's not one of the common symptoms.

UK: Where to buy toilet paper

Andrex toilet tissue (24 rolls) | £10.25 at Tesco

Andrex Gentle Clean is back in stock at Tesco. It's fragrance-free, dermatologically tested and embossed with puppies. Delightful.

Coconut Oil toilet tissue (9 rolls) | £3.50 at Tesco

Feel like your bathroom visits aren't exotic enough? This luxury Tesco toilet paper is enriched with extracts of coconut oil to bring "extra indulgence". It's FSC-certified and 3-ply. There is dispute in the review section as to whether this toilet tissue smells of coconuts or not.

Andrex Aloe Vera toilet paper (9 rolls) | £5.25 at Tesco

This 'skin kind' toilet paper from Andrex has a 'CleanRipple' texture designed to help remove bacteria. It's dermatologically tested, and available to buy at Tesco right now.

Andrex Supreme Quilts (9 rolls) | £5.75 at Tesco

This 4-ply Andrex toilet paper has 'plush cushiony layers' and a touch of silk. It's probably the most luxurious loo roll ever, and it's in stock at Tesco right now.

Essential Ultra Soft Bathroom Tissue (16 rolls) | £6 at Waitrose

Grab a multipack of Waitrose Essentials loo roll. It's ultra-soft, but more importantly it's in stock. So get some (only what you need, mind) while it's still around.

Andrex Classic Clean (4 rolls) | £2.50 at Tesco

This classic toilet paper has a touch of cotton, and an average of 200 sheets per roll. Pick up a four-pack at Tesco.

Aria Essentials toilet paper (6 rolls) | £1.99 at Tesco

At time of writing these was no image available of this Tesco toilet paper... but with 6 rolls for under two quid you can't go wrong really. Add some little-needed excitement to your online delivery, and see what shows up at your door.

Essential Ultra bathroom tissue | £3.70 (9 rolls) Waitrose

Grab this 9-pack of toilet paper from the Waitrose Essentials range for £3.70. In stock now.

Toilet paper (12 rolls) | £12.99 at ebay

Once you've exhausted all the usual channels and brands, it's time to start looking further afield. Ebay has this slightly utilitarian looking look roll on sale. It's apparently suitable for 'kitchen or bathroom'. There's also free postage.

Bamboo toilet paper (64 rolls) | £10.99 at ebay

If you're really, really stocking up, you can pick up 64 toilet rolls in one go at ebay right now. It's made from bamboo and looks to be unbleached, but should do the job.

Where to buy toilet paper in the US

Charmin Ultra Soft (8 mega rolls) | $13.99 at Sears

Charmin mega rolls are apparently equal to four regular toilet rolls, so this eight-pack should last you a white. This ultra-soft loo paper is 2-ply and septic-safe.

Charmin Ultra Strong (12 rolls) | $15.19 at Office Depot

Pick up 12 rolls of Charmin Ultra Strong toilet paper at Office Depot right now. Purchases are limited to two per shopper, and annoyingly you can only pick up in store right now.

Charmin Ultra Soft (12 rolls) | $15.19 at Office Depot

Pick up this 12-pack of 2-ply loo roll from Office Depot. It's available for in-store pickup only, but you can pick it up in an hour from when you order.

Charmin Ultra Soft Toilet Paper | Mega Rolls at Target

Packs of Charmin toilet paper are still showing as in stock at Target, although there's a warning that reads 'Due to high demand, item may be unavailable or delayed'. If you are able to get hold of a 30-roll pack for $29.99, it'll last you.

Toilet paper (10 rolls) | $17.54 at ebay

It's unbranded, and it might not be the most luxurious toilet paper you've ever used (although it is 3-ply, so it's not that basic), but this loo roll is in stock at ebay.

Scott Select toilet paper (6 rolls) | $19.95 at ebay

Pick up six rolls of Scott 2-ply toilet tissue at ebay right now. It's not exactly cheap, but you do get free shipping included.

