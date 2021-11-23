T3's #1 Fleshlight is 20% off for Black Friday

This bestselling male sex toy just got a big Black Friday price drop

Fleshlight Flight Pilot Black Friday deal
(Image credit: Fleshlight / Future)

Black Friday isn't all about picking up cheap TVs and toasters, it's also a great time to pick up a sex toy bargain. We've spotted a price drop you won't want to miss: the Fleshlight Flight Pilot is 20% off at Lovehoney. Fleshlights are the #1 selling sex toy for men, and this one sits right at the top of our best Fleshlight guide. Head to Lovehoney to get hold of one for just £39.99 / $47.99, which is 20% off RRP. 

The Fleshlight Flight Pilot is a discreet male masturbator designed to take your solo sessions to new heights. It's earned an average of 4.5 stars over 500+ reviews at Lovehoney, so there are plenty of happy customers already. A softer, more satisfying and more discreet redesign of the brand's original Fleshlight, the design comprises a real-feel 6.5 inch sleeve, lined with textured bumps for complete stimulation, and a twist base to let you adjust the suction levels. It'll be delivered in discreet, plain packaging in case of nosy neighbours. 

Fleshlight Flight Pilot: was £49.99 / $59.99, now £39.99 / $47.99 at Lovehoney
20% off! The Fleshlight Flight Pilot is T3's top rated Fleshlight, with a discreet design and stimulating real-feel interior. If you've been thinking of investing in a toy to take things to a new level, this is it. Lovehoney's excellent sale knocks 20% off the price (and don't worry, it'll come in discreet, plain packaging).

View Deal

It's one of many excellent offers at this sex toy specialist – browse the rest of our picks in our Lovehoney Black Friday deals guide.

The Fleshlight Flight pilot comes in a plain black casing, which is easy-grip to give to complete control, with a subtle, non-anatomical 0.5 inch opening. The inside, however, is a whole lot more exciting. The bumpy, real-feel interior is carefully textured to stimulate the whole penis. It's completely waterproof and this price makes it even more tempting.

