Best face masks 2020: Here's where to buy a face mask for breathability, sensitive skin, sport and more

Welcome to T3's guide to where to buy the best face masks. Here, you'll find a face covering for a whole range of needs and use cases, from the best face mask for sport to the most breathable masks to the best face mask for sensitive skin. While the specific rules are changing all the time, it's clear that most of us are going to be wearing face masks for a while. A homemade covering or a multipack of disposable masks might have tided you over initially, but now's the time to invest in something better quality, more comfortable and better suited to your lifestyle.

The best face masks now not only work effectively against the virus, but are also comfy to wear and look good too. Beyond that, there are more specialised options aimed at different use cases and needs. You'll need to purchase more than one too, to enable you to get them washed before rewearing.

In a hurry and don't want to browse? Overall, the best face mask is the Vistaprint face mask. We've tried a couple, and found them stylish, well fitting and comfortable, and they now come with an integrated filter, as well as a nose wire. They're available in the US and the UK, and there are sizes for both adults and children.

Where to buy best face masks in the UK

Not in the UK? Jump straight to the best face masks in the US.

1. Vistaprint face mask The best face mask overall Specifications Sizes: Adult large, adult small, kids Nose wire: Yes Filter: Built-in Buy from £13 at Vistaprint

The best face mask right now comes from Vistaprint. Here at T3, we've ordered a couple of the Vistaprint masks and found them to be great. The patterns are stylish, the cut fits the face well, and the fabric is comfortable – both the soft cotton lining and the adjustable elastic ear loops. Additionally, the sewn-in wire nose bridge enables a secure fit that stops glasses from steaming up. These face masks are now engineered with an integrated filter, and there's no need to buy additional filters.

They're available in both adults and kids' sizes, and a wide range of prints, from bold and fun (rainbow, florals, strawberries) to understated (stripes, block colour). Alternatively, you can design your own unique mask. Be aware that demand is so high, there's currently a slight delay on delivery times – order sooner rather than later if you want one.

2. Reebok face mask The best face mask for sport Specifications Sizes: M/L; XS/S Nose wire: No Filter: No Buy for £14.95 for 3 at Reebok

Hunting for the best face mask for sport right now is tricky. Brands have struggled to engineer masks that are both super breathable and moisture-wicking, so you don't end up in an even sweatier mess. However, we're finally starting to see some excellent sports face masks appearing on the market – although for the time being most are still pre-order only. If you need a mask right now, we'd suggest this face cover from Reebok, which is soft, breathable, and comes very well reviewed. However, if you can wait a little longer, we think the best sports face masks are the ASICS Runners face cover (available to pre-order for £35, with delivery in mid-September) or the Under Armour SPORTSMASK (currently sold out at Under Armour). For even more options, head to our ranking of the best running face masks.

(Image credit: ASOS )

3. ASOS The best cheap face masks Specifications Sizes: O/S (adult) Nose wire: Yes Filter: No Buy at ASOS, 5 for £16

The best cheap face mask available right now comes from ASOS. While there are even-lower priced options around, it you want half-decent quality, ASOS is your best bet. There are a lots of different fits, patterns and colourways available (browse the full range here), but our pick is this multipack of double-layered 100% cotton face masks, which will set you up for a full work week. For just £3.20 each, you're getting elasticated straps with adjustable toggles and a nose clip for a snug fit. ASOS is donating £1 from each sale to Oxfam's Coronavirus Emergency Response Fund, too.

(Image credit: Falke)

3. Falke face mask The comfiest face mask Specifications Sizes: O/S (adult) Nose wire: No Filter: No Buy for £15 for 2 at Falke

These face masks from Falke are made from fast-drying, round-knitted material for a soft, comfy feel – the outside is moisture-repellent, while the inside is fleece. There are a range of sizes to choose from, with a detailed fit chart so you can make sure you pick the right one for your face. We're big fans of the cool, sporty style, too – available in yellow, red, green, purple and orange. We've tried these out and found them super-soft, although the fit in real life isn't quite as smooth as the press shots (sorry).

(Image credit: Gap)

4. Gap family face masks multipack The best face masks for the whole family Specifications Sizes: Adult & child Nose wire: Yes Filter: No Buy for £34.95 for 8 at Gap

Kit the whole clan out in one fell swoop at Gap, where you can pick up this multipack of 4 kids' and 4 adults' face masks for under £35. These masks are made with triple-layered lightweight cotton, and there are four different ranges of prints to choose from (so you don't all need to match if you don't want to). They feature a filter pocket, adjustable nose piece and a contoured design to fit around the face.

(Image credit: Wolford)

5. Wolford face mask The most stylish face mask Specifications Sizes: O/S (adult) Nose wire: Yes Filter: No Buy for £20 from Wolford

Tights brand Wolford has knocked it out of the park in the style stakes with this understated face mask. This simple black design with subtle embossed logo has a high-quality, expensive look. It's not style over substance, either – as well as a sleek design, this mask boasts comfortable, machine-washable, double-layer fabric, an adjustable nose wire, face-contoured design and soft ear straps.

(Image credit: Wild Things)

6. Wild Things kids' face masks The best kids' face mask Specifications Sizes: Kids' small (3-10 yrs) and large (10 yrs +) Nose wire: No Filter: No Buy for £12 from Not on the High Street

We're slightly obsessed by these animal-design face masks from Wild Things, via NOTHS. There are 6 designs: Rainbow Lion, shark, cat, bunny, tiger and dog, with optional matching head bands (with ears!) available. They're made from 100% cotton with cotton poplin lining, and are suitable for children aged 3 and over, with two different sizes available. For more options, check out our guide to the best kids' face masks.

(Image credit: Reiss)

7. Reiss face mask The best face mask for glasses wearers Specifications Sizes: O/S (adult) Nose wire: Yes Filter: No (4-layered design) Buy for £20 from Reiss

While an adjustable nose piece will help stop your glasses fogging up, for an even closer fit around the face, try this face mask from Reiss: our pick of the best face mask for glasses wearers. It has a wire sewn along the top edge, so you can shape it to your exact facial contours. Excellent for stopping air escaping and fogging your specs up (read about how we tried all the different ways to stop your glasses fogging up with a face mask). This face mask is a four-layer design, constructed from a lightweight, breathable silk-blend fabric (one slight frustration is that Reiss recommends handwashing only). Profits from the sale of each mask will be donated to NHS Charities Together.

(Image credit: Gisy)

8. Gisy pure silk face masks The best face mask for sensitive skin Specifications Sizes: M/L Nose wire: No Filter: No Buy for £70 for 3 from Wolf & Badger

These stylish face masks are made from 100% silk. They're super lightweight (silk is on average 6 times lighter than cotton), very breathable, and great if you have very sensitive skin – these could be just the thing to help you dodge that unwanted breakout of 'maskne'. The design is double-layered, and curved for a close fit around your nose and chin. There's a few colour ranges to choose, from: view the full selection here. While they're a bit more expensive than other styles, the price-per-mask isn't bad when you break it down.

(Image credit: Prezzybox)

9. Prezzybox face mask The best patterned face masks Specifications Sizes: O/S (adult); Kids Nose wire: No Filter: 2 included Buy for £15 from Prezzybox

If you're looking for a fun print but don't want to compromise on quality, head to Prezzybox. This brand has absolutely loads of different and unusual fabric prints to choose from: browse colourful prints, animal prints, and nature prints. These masks are double-layer (polyester outer and cotton inner), and come with adjustable straps and two filters included. Prezzybox also has a whole range of face mask designs available to personalise for no extra cost – go for your initials to help distinguish your mask from other household members', get the name of your business, or opt for a motivational slogan.

(Image credit: TylermadeCo)

10. TylermadeCo face mask with clear window The best face mask for lip reading Specifications Sizes: O/S (adult) Nose wire: Yes Filter: No Buy for £10.50 from Etsy

This face mask from TylermadeCo on Etsy has a clear window built in so your mouth remains visible, making it a great choice if you're coming into contact with anyone who relies on lip reading. Or if you haven't yet perfected your smize. It's made from double-layer cotton with a nose wire and delivered from within the UK. While no face mask with a window is perfect, and a little fogging seems inevitable, this one is extremely well reviewed. You can also pick from a wide range of fabric options.

The best disposable face masks | £19.99 for 50 at Amazon

For disposable masks, head to Amazon. This bulk-pack is reasonably priced and well reviewed. The 3-ply design comes with a nose clip for a snug fit. Note, they're not medical grade. View Deal

Medical-grade face masks | £23 for 50 at HoMedics

If you're a carer or need something medical-grade, these single-use, disposable face masks are available to order in bulk at HoMedics. Another option is to head to Medisave, which has surgical face masks and KN95 masks available to order.View Deal

None of those take your fancy? Here are some more face mask options to try...

Where to buy the best face masks in the US

The best face mask overall | $18 at Vistaprint

Durable construction, quality fabrics, and free shipping mean Vistaprint is our pick for the best face mask overall right now. These face masks feature reinforced stitching, a 3-dimensional chin structure. An in-built nosepiece can be adjusted for a snug fit (good news for glasses wearers), and there's a replaceable nanofiber filter. There are also kids' options.View Deal

The best face masks for charity donations | $22 for one at Hedley&Bennett

Hedley& Bennett runs a buy-one-donate one scheme on its single face masks, and gives a percentage of proceedings from multipacks to charity too. The face masks themselves are super-smart, fitted designs with a filter pockets, flexible metal nose piece, reinforced stitching and space for a name tag.View Deal

The comfiest face mask | 2 for $20 at Purple Sleep

Purple has harnessed its innovative comfort tech to create a face mask you can wear for hours at a time. There's Hyper-Elastic Polymer gel for super-stretchy ear bands that won't lose their shape, and moisture-wicking Breeze Mesh for a breathable but effective mouth cover.View Deal

The best face masks if you wear glasses | 5 for $30 at Tie Bar

These Tie Bar face masks have a wire sewn into the top hem, to creating a custom, close fit that'll stop air escaping and fogging up your specs. They're also really excellent value for money – just $6 per mask (only slightly more than our 'cheap' option). They come in a selection of tonal, understated prints, including subtle stripes and tiny spots, and are made from 100% two-ply cotton, with an additional layer of shirting fabric. View Deal

The best cheap face mask | 5 for $26 at ASOS

ASOS has quite a few different multi-pack face mask options available, the cheapest working out at $5.20 per mask. There are plain and patterned options for both men and women. An easy, cheap option, with free shipping and returns. Alternatively, you Adidas is selling basic masks at 3 for $16.View Deal

The best clear mask for lip-readers | $16 from Simplylovelydesignco on Etsy

If having your mouth not visible is an issue, these face masks have a clear panel built in. It's a good choice if you need a covering that's accessible to lip-readers. This one is well-reviewed, and made from 100% cotton, with stretchy, adjustable jersey ear straps.

View Deal

The best face mask for sport | $30 at Under Armour

It's so popular it's all sold out right now, but we're including it because it seems to be hands-down the best face mask for sport right now – and it's available for preorder. The hi-tech UA face mask is engineered for better airflow, comfort, and a cool feel. If you need something immediately, we'd recommend this super-stretchy face mask from Stringers' World instead.View Deal

Medical face masks | 50 for $14.99 at NewEgg

If you're working in a healthcare capacity and need a medical-grade mask, head to NewEgg. There's a limit of one per customer, but there's 50 in a box so it'll last you a while. Ships from the United States, and delivery times are super-speedy. Alternative places to head for medical face masks include DailySteals, NewEgg, Gearbest and Akings.View Deal

The best eco-friendly face mask | $14.50 at Bomme Studio

Bomme Studio is selling dual-layer face masks made from sustainably made, upcycled 100% cotton fabric. These face masks have been designed in line with CDC recommendation and are being manufactured in LA, California. If you order on a weekday, there's free same-day shipping too. Alternatively, bag maker Caraa is selling face masks constructed out of repurposed materials from its production line.View Deal

The best patterned face masks | $15 at DIOP

Detroit-based DIOP has a range of face masks made from 100% wax printed cotton in a range of bold, vibrant prints. The elastic on these sits around the back of the head, to remove ear strain when wearing for long periods. A portion of proceeds also goes to charity.View Deal

The best kids' face masks | $18 at Vistaprint

Our best face mask overall also makes what we think are the best kids' face masks right now. Vistaprint offers some super-fun designs in smaller sizes, including dinosaurs and planets. Like the adult version, they're good quality and durable, with reinforced stitching, plus a 3D chin structure and a nose bridge. For more options, check out where to buy kids face masks (we also love this Disney/Pixar range, but beware, reviewers say it runs very small).View Deal

Want some more options? Try these...

StringKing – 2-ply washable cloth face masks

– 2-ply washable cloth face masks Bomme Studio – 100% cotton face masks, with free same-day shipping from LA

– 100% cotton face masks, with free same-day shipping from LA Naturepedic – Basic, double-layer organic cotton masks, 6 for $49

– Basic, double-layer organic cotton masks, 6 for $49 RendallCo – Double-layer dense, woven cotton, designed and made in LA

– Double-layer dense, woven cotton, designed and made in LA LA Apparel – Lots of colours and styles to choose from

– Lots of colours and styles to choose from Eastern Serenity – Various styles to suit different face shapes

– Various styles to suit different face shapes Reformation – Basic, non-medical, reusable masks, plus the option to donate

– Basic, non-medical, reusable masks, plus the option to donate Vida – Fitted fabric face masks, with multi-layer filter and nose strip for a snug fit

– Fitted fabric face masks, with multi-layer filter and nose strip for a snug fit Araks – Luxe, high quality pleated face masks in a variety of floral and other prints

– Luxe, high quality pleated face masks in a variety of floral and other prints Subzero – Alternative styles, from Day of the Dead skulls to glow-in-the-dark options

– Alternative styles, from Day of the Dead skulls to glow-in-the-dark options RendallCo – Designed and made in LA, in smart, subtle patterns

– Designed and made in LA, in smart, subtle patterns Silkies – Hydrophobic finish to repel bodily fluids

– Hydrophobic finish to repel bodily fluids Matteo – Double-layered, 100% cotton masks, with a pocket for a filter

– Double-layered, 100% cotton masks, with a pocket for a filter Radian – Good value 5-pack, with kids' sizes also available

Should I be wearing a face mask?

Official guidelines in the US and UK advise citizens to wear mask in enclosed spaces and situations where it's difficult to social distance effectively, and they're also required by law in certain situations and places.

In the UK, wearing a face is became mandatory in shops and supermarkets in England in late July. Those not wearing a face mask could be fined up to £100. They're already required on public transport and in taxis. Face masks are also required in public places in 120 countries, including Italy, Spain, Germany and Greece. In the US, the rules vary from state to state.

What kind of face mask works best?

There are a lot of different types of face masks. Medical-grade face masks, including surgical masks and N95 masks, are in very short supply, so it's mainly non-medical face masks that are being recommended to the general public.

For example, the UK document regarding face masks states: "A face covering is not the same as a facemask such as the surgical masks or respirators used as part of personal protective equipment by healthcare and other workers. These supplies must continue to be reserved for those who need it." Here's a closer look at the different types of face mask.

Surgical masks

Surgical face masks are probably what you think of when you think of a face mask. These are disposable, single-use masks made from pleated synthetic fabric. The fabric is breathable and these masks don't form an airtight seal against the face. How well they filter pathogens varies according to different studies. They're in very short supply at the moment.

Respirator masks

Respirators are the most effective at filtering pathogens. These are fitted to the face and sealed to keep pathogens out, and tested rigorously by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH).

There are a few different types, with different efficiency rates. For particles 100-300 nanometres in size: N95 respirators can filter 95% of particles; N99 respirators filter 99% of particles; and N100 respirators filter 99.7% of particles. Coronavirus is estimated to be 125 nm in size.

Fabric face masks

Finally, there's homemade fabric masks, which are the least effective of the bunch at filtering pathogens. However, the research we have so far suggests that wearing one is still much better than not wearing one when it comes to reducing the likelihood of you unknowingly passing on the virus to others.

There are a few elements that affect how effective cloth face masks are at filtering pathogens. One is the fabric it's made from – porous fabrics don't keep out tiny droplets very well. The CDC suggests two layers of tightly woven 100% cotton. Adding a filter, such as a coffee filter or paper towel, can help make your fabric face mask more effective.

Fit is also all-important. Gaps around your nose and jaw will make your mask much less effective. If your mask fits snugly around your nose and face, this should help improve the situation.

Can a face mask protect me from coronavirus?

The wearing of face masks is geared more towards keeping others healthy than protecting yourself. If someone with COVID-19 wears a face mask, this could prevent them from accidentally infecting other people – which is all the more important as the highest amount of viral transmission happens early on in the course of the disease, so infected people may be contagious before they start showing symptoms.

A study from Hong Kong found that wearing surgical masks could reduce the spread of COVID-19 by as much as 75%. A team of scientists in Hong Kong conducted a study using hamsters (more details here).

Some official bodies have been reluctant to recommend the wearing of face masks, fearing that it could have the knock-on effect of making people less disciplined about social distancing rules. There's also a massive shortage of medical-grade face masks, and encouraging everyone to wear one could reduce availability for those medical professionals and healthcare workers who need it most.

How to make your own face mask

Can't get hold of a face mask, or want to leave the remaining stocks for medical professionals? It's relatively easy to make your own basic face mask, and you don't even need specialist equipment.

Here's a short video showing you how to make a homemade face mask using a T-shirt, scarf or bandana.

Where to buy face masks in Australia

In an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Australia, as of 11:59pm on Wednesday, July 22, Melbournians will be required to wear face masks or coverings when in public in the city's metropolitan areas or the Mitchell Shire.

This decision by the national cabinet was made to combat the rising case numbers in Victoria, which has recorded another 246 coronavirus cases overnight on July 20, bringing the state's total to 2,913 active cases and 39 recorded deaths. Failure to adhere to the new precautionary rules will result in a AU$200 on-the-spot fine.

In responding to a question about what kinds of coverings were appropriate, Victorian premier Daniel Andrews stated on Sunday in a press conference that “[it] need not be a hospital-grade mask, it need not be one of the handmade masks like I was wearing when I came in today. It can be a scarf, it can be a homemade mask.”

However, whilst opting for a bandana or scarf in lieu of a surgical mask will avoid you being penalised, it’s worth noting that using such methods are not recommended by medical professionals.

As face masks and coverings are now required to be worn in public areas, authorities have reiterated that Melbourne residents should only leave their houses for appropriate reasons and practice social distancing when doing so.

Authorities have also stated that masks are likely to become a recurring feature of our everyday lives as we learn to live with COVID-19.

Reusable

2 Pcs Reusable Cotton Face Mask with Filter Pocket | AU$14.95 through Amazon These groovy face masks will have you saying “peace out” to everyone you meet. Tap into your higher self and stay protected with these reusable and washable cotton face masks. View Deal

Dustproof, Warm and Windproof Cotton Face Mask | AU$20.99 through Amazon These face masks from Spring Season are one of the best sellers on Amazon thanks to the wide range of colours and patterns as well as the inclusion of four carbon filters with every purchase. Order two of these face masks and you’ll also get free delivery! View Deal

District V.I.T Shaped Face Mask 5-pack | AU$37.95 through Rivers Rivers is now offering reusable face masks in addition to its range of fashionable clothing. Available in a wide range of colours, these masks gather at the nose and chin, as well featuring as an adjustable nose bridge for a snug and secure fit. View Deal

3-layer Adult Unisex Cotton Mask | AU$14.56 through Etsy Support your local Aussie retailer through Etsy by purchasing this perfect 3-layer cotton face mask. This mask comes in four fashionable colours and has received a large amount of positive feedback for the design, fit and fast shipping. View Deal

The 100% Human Face Mask 5-Pack | AU$36 through Everlane These face masks are made from a double-layer knit cotton fabric and feature comfortable ear loops. If you’re a first time customer of Everlane, you can save 10% off your first purchase – that’s a total of only AU$32.40 for five face masks.View Deal

Masks 4 Mates 2-ply Cotton Face Mask | AU$29.95 through Ford Millinery If you consider yourself a bit of a fashionista, these two-ply 100% cotton face masks are available in a wide variety of colours and patterns that you can coordinate with your outfit. They’re also reversible so you get two designs for one – what a bargain!View Deal

Cotton Australian Made Cloth Masks | AU$18.95 through Floatpac

These two-layered cotton face masks from Floatpac come in three different sizes (adult/toddler/child) and are available in up to seven different colours. 100% Australian made and with a filter pocket included, you can’t go wrong with these face masks. View Deal

Jersey ‘Too Close’ Mask| AU$40 through shoperedone The words on the front of this stylish mask read: “If you’re reading this you’re too close” – a great way to ensure you’re complying with social distancing regulations, and reminding others to stay away. These masks are constructed from 100% cotton jersey and with every purchase, RE/DONE will donate five masks to frontline workers.View Deal

Reusable Non-medical Fabric Face Covering With Filter Pocket | AU$18.99 through weddingstar This lightweight, soft cotton-blend mask comes in two sizes (adult and child) with a bendable wire nose piece and adjustable ear straps to ensure a gap-free fit over your mouth and nose. Although this mask is non-medical grade, it does come with a hidden pocket to insert a PM2.5 five-layer carbon filter (sold separately) for the ultimate defence. The PM2.5 filters are available in packs of 10 (AU$14.99) and 50 (AU$49.99).View Deal

Double Layered Face mask with filter pocket| AU$18 through Etsy These adorable handmade face masks from Etsy are 100% soft cotton and eco-friendly. Made with two layers of protection with elastic bands for a secure fit around your ears, these masks are a suitable option to defend yourself (and others) from harmful germs as you make your way around town.View Deal

Merino Face Mask | AU$30 through MerinoCountry This Australian made face mask offers three layers of Merino cloth fabric – an alternative to cotton. Merino has had the specialised fabric tested by ANFF-Q at the University of Queensland which proved the masks to be effective in filtering out the majority of particles. In addition, these masks are constructed with adjustable rubber straps that tie to the back of your head and cotton covered rubber on the top and sides for a firm fit to your face – overall, a perfect option to protect you (and your family) against breathing in any dangerous germs.View Deal

Reusable Cloth Masks – available in singular or packs of 4 | starting at AU$25 at Madame Sustainable Madam Sustainable, a supplier of hand sanitiser products in Melbourne, has recently collaborated with Mask Mee, a company that produces extremely fashionable face masks. These masks are double layer, constructed out of 80% polyester and 20% cotton and are suitable for exercise. Check out the impressive range of colours and patterns for a unique look.View Deal

Reusable Cotton Face Mask | AU$59.05 at The Iconic

This face mask from The Iconic is a little on the pricey site, but they’re constructed from 100% cotton and include two PM2.5 filters for extra protection. Made in Australia, you can grab one of these masks for AU$59.95, or four payments of AU$14.99 through Afterpay.View Deal

Individual Reusable Cloth Masks | AU$39.95 at Breathe Easy Australia

This Australian retailer offers reusable masks that are 100% cotton and are adjustable so one-size-fits-all. They come in a variety of different colours, have replaceable filters and are environmentally friendlier than disposable masks. View Deal

Stylish Reusable Cloth Masks | starting at AU$20 at ASOS Online retail giant ASOS has also brought out a wide range of stylish cloth face masks for both men and women. The retailer has also committed to donating AU$2 to Oxfam’s Coronavirus Emergency Response Appeal on certain purchases. You could also save up to 20% off when using the code TAXRETURN at checkout. View Deal

Neck Gaiters

Seamless Neck Gaiter Bandanas Scarf with Safety Carbon Filters | AU$33 through Amazon Made with comfortable and breathable fabric, these elastic polyester fiber neck gaiters are suitable for both ladies and men. Coming in three basic colors in a pack of three with carbon filters included, this is a great deal from Amazon for anyone looking to protect themselves while they’re out and about.View Deal

BDQFEI Face Scarf with Bandana Loops and Carbon Filters | AU$16.39 through Amazon This neck gaiter comes with two filters to protect your mouth and face from smoke, pollution and germs. Constructed out of ice silk material, the material on this mask is ultra-stretchy for the perfect fit. Suitable for men and women, this neck gaiter can also be used for fishing, cycling, hiking, and other outdoor activities where you need to protect yourself from the elements. View Deal

2X Bandana Head Scarf with 15x Filter Pads | AU$13.99 through eBay Another great bundle on a neck gaiter, these no-brand bandana head scarves with filter pads are available through eBay for the low price of AU$13.99. Made from 90% polyester and 10% spandex, these scarves will fit securely and comfortably on your face.View Deal

Multifunctional Face Bandanas with Filters | AU$30.17 through Amazon Made from 100% polyester, these multifunctional masks come in a pack of two with an additional 12 five-layered filters. Not only will this face bandana suffice as a barrier against breathing and spreading unwanted germs, it also can be used when exploring the great outdoors to protect you from the elements. View Deal

Scarf Bandanas Neck Gaiter with Filters | AU$34.53 through Amazon For only AU$34.53, you can grab two neck gaiters with 10 safety carbon filters through Amazon! These stylish masks are made out of 100% polyester and can be worn a number of different ways – it can transform to a neckerchief, headband, wristband, face shield/scarf, bandana and more! View Deal

Five-layer protection neck gaiter face mask | AU$15 through eBay These neck gaiter face masks come with an amazing five layers of protection – this is thanks to the filter pouch that contains a PM2.5 filter that will protect you from breathing-in airborne germ particles. Available in adult and children sizes, these thrifty neck gaiters are suitable for the whole family. View Deal

Disposable

DOCHEM Premium Elite Disposable Surgical Face Mask 3 ply with Earloop Plus - 50 Masks | AU$75 at ThePharmacy Dochem is a professional manufacturer of high quality dental and medical disposable supplies so you know these face masks come from a reputable source. With a proven BFE (Bacterial Filtration Efficiency) of 99.3% and CE certification, you’ll have top-level protection while also protecting yourself against other airborne germs.View Deal

10Pcs Black / Pink / Blue KN95 Disposable Face Mask | AU$14.95 through eBay Say goodbye to the boring old blue disposable face masks and jazz it up with either Pink or Black (or a combination of the two!).You can score these KN95 face masks in packs of 10, and all the way up to packs of 200, so you’ll never be short on supply. These masks are also CE Certified. View Deal

50 Pcs Disposable Face Mask Protective Masks | AU$18.95 through eBay These 3-layered, non-woven fiber masks are guaranteed to be hypoallergenic and non-toxic, making them suitable for those with sensitive skin. Coming in a 50-pack as well as free delivery for applicable locations, you get a good bang for your buck.View Deal

Inawells 50Pcs 3-layered Face Mask | AU$26.99 through Amazon These are your standard facemasks – but they do come with an adjustable metal nose strip that can be moulded to your face for a better fit. They’re also discounted by 7% (RRP AU$28.99) saving you AU$2 at checkout – not much of a saving, true, but it’s enough for a Banana Paddle Pop, and who wouldn’t want a bonus ice cream in this miserable time?View Deal

5 Pack KN95 Face Mask | AU$24.95 through The CPAC Clinic You can secure yourself a five-pack of KN95 face masks from The CPAC Clinic. These masks are constructed of four-layers and have a filtration rate of above 99% that will effectively protect you against gases, dust, pollen, smog, germs and bacteria.View Deal

50 Pcs 3 Ply Disposable Filter Mask | AU$8.75 through Amazon You can grab a 50 pack of face masks from Amazon for a jaw-dropping AU$8.75. Although basic, these simplistic masks will do the job with a hygienic 3-layered fabric. View Deal

Softmed N95 Face Masks 3 Pack| AU$13.99 through Chemist Warehouse If you’re really concerned about protecting yourself from the virus because you or a family member are the most vulnerable, these N95 masks will help put your mind at ease. Available through Chemist Warehouse, you can grab the N95 disposable face masks in a pack-of-three for only AU$13.99.View Deal

Wellcare KN95 Disposable Face Masks 5 Pack | AU$19 through Officeworks These masks from Wellcare have KN95 filtration that protect you from dust, particles, pollution, and particles in the air around you. Each mask has elastic ear loops and adjustable nose pieces for a secure and comfortable fit.View Deal

10 pcs Unisex Sponge Face Mask | AU$11 through Wish Another great deal on a pack of face masks – you can grab a pack of 10 from Wish for only AU$11! Whilst the website states that these masks are ideal to protect yourself from dust, germs and allergies, there is no material or layering specified, so we would assume these are just your regular, single-layered mask. Not the best choice, but if you’re on a tight budget and are in desperate need of face protection, these are a good alternative.View Deal

300 X Protective Disposable Face Mask Medical Masks 3 Layers| AU$244 through Becextech This 300-pack of disposable face masks from BecexTech should last you a decent amount of time. With three layers of protection, you can grab this giant stash for 29% off the RRP, saving you a massive AU$100 on this bulk purchase.View Deal

Nano three-ply Disposable Face Masks (50 pack) | AU$39 through Catch If you’ve got a large household or just want a stockpile for yourself, this 50 pack of disposable face masks through Catch will do the trick! These masks have three layers of protection and a contoured design to securely fit your face.View Deal

150 X Protective Disposable Face Mask Medical Masks 3 Layers | AU$129 at Becextech Do you have a big family and need a magnitude of face masks to hand around? Well this 150 pack of disposable medical face masks will surely come in handy. Made with three-layers, non-woven fiber and soft, breathable fabric, these throwaway face marks will provide an extra layer of protection against transferable germs.View Deal