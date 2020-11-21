Best cheap Dyson deals for Black Friday: Dyson has HUGE deals on cordless vacuums, fans and more: on NOW

Looking for a cheap Dyson? The best Dyson deals can knock a healthy chunk off the price of Dyson's iconic product range. And right now, Dyson itself has some stunning deals on many of its best products.

Yesterday there was no lack of deals… but there was currently a queue of around 80,000 people in both the UK and USA. The good news is, Sir James Dyson has now paid his broadband bill and you can shop with ease, as nature intended.

• Shop Black Friday deals at Dyson.com in the USA – $150 off Dyson V10 Absolute, $125 off Pure Hot+Cool air purifier, $$$ off Dyson lighting and 'exclusive gift editions' of Dyson haircare products. DEALS END TODAY

• Shop Black Friday deals at Dyson UK – £100 off V8 Absolute Pro, £50 off Small Ball Animal 2, money off Dyson lighting, and 'complimentary display stand worth £65*' with Dyson haircare products (Supersonic and Corrale).

Whether you’re looking to buy a Dyson cordless vacuum, Dyson fan or heater, or even a Dyson hair device, you'll find the cheapest Dyson prices anywhere here on this page.

Our team is constantly tracking the best Dyson deals from the most reputable retailers. We curate the best Dyson deals below, so scroll down to the product you're looking for and bag yourself the biggest bargain possible on a Dyson vacuum cleaner, Dyson fan or Dyson haircare.

• There are already some pretty great deals at Dyson.com in the USA

• …And at Dyson UK

The best Dyson Black Friday deals: what's out there?

If you would like to buy a Dyson without waiting in line behind 80,000 people, we suggest you make your way to Argos in the UK, where there are cut-price V8 Absolute and also corded, Small Ball 2 Animal deals to be had.

In the USA, try Best Buy for deals on Dyson fans or consider a visit to Walmart for cut-price Dyson refurbs.

Black Friday and its run-up and aftermath should see plenty more great deals on Dyson products, both from Dyson itself, and third parties. In particular, we expect to see deals on the V7 and V10, as they are usually the more affordable Dyson vacs. The likes of Amazon, Currys and John Lewis may also have discounts on the Dyson V8 and V11 cordless vacuum cleaners.

The best Dyson deals: UK offers

Jump to: Dyson deals in the US

Dyson V7 Motorhead | £249.00 | Save £55 at Currys

Giving a deep clean in no time and with up to 30 minutes of cord-free vacuuming, the V7 Motorhead also transforms into a handheld in one easy click while the hygienic dirt emptying system gets rid of dirt in one action. With five tools and accessories, including a Motorised cleaner head, it's a powerful cleaning solution. The pink colour might not be to 100% of people’s tastes.View Deal

Today's best Dyson V7 Motorhead Plus deals Amazon UK View Similar Amazon No price information Check Amazon

Dyson V8 Animal | £349.99 at John Lewis

Dyson V8 Animal offers up to 40 minutes of cord-free cleaning. With various tools and accessories, including the Stubborn Dirt Brush tool and Mini Motorhead tool to tackle hair and ground-in dirt the machine transforms into a handheld in one click. Four additional tools to make cleaning cars, stairs and upholstery easy. The hygienic emptying system drives out dirt in one action.View Deal

Today's best Dyson V8 Animal Extra deals Amazon UK View Similar Amazon No price information Check Amazon

Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal| £399 at John Lewis

Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal cordless vacuum has the suction power of a corded vacuum with up to 60 minutes runtime. The Direct Drive cleaner head deep cleans carpets and the Soft Roller Cleaner head picks up large debris and fine dust from hard floors. It comes with a range of Dyson attachments that are specially designed to help remove ground-in dirt, dust and pet hair. Awarded a Which? Best Buy 2019 gong no less.View Deal

Dyson Pure Cool Me personal purifier fan | £299.00 | At John Lewis

Save big on this amazing fan that is engineered to help improve air quality. It projects cooling, filtered air wherever you need it. The fully-sealed filter combines an activated carbon filter to remove gases, and a glass HEPA filter that captures 99.95% of ultrafine particles from the air. Adjust the dome's oscillating position to angle the flow higher or lower using Core Flow technology. For a comfortable night's sleep set the sleep timer anywhere between 30 minutes and 8 hours. The LCD screen displays airflow speed, modes and filter life.View Deal

Best Dyson deals: US offers

The best Dyson deals on vacuums

For the best Dyson deals on cordless vacuums, look for the older – but still excellent – Dyson V8 in the offers below. It’s not quite as powerful as the flagship V11 or the V10, so it’s cheaper, but for most people it’s all the vacuum cleaner you’ll ever need. Plus, it weighs less, so it’s easier to use as a pure handheld. We've also seen some great discounts on the second-best Dyson – the V10 – recently.

However, if you want to own Dyson's most powerful vac and very latest tech, you'll need to fork out for the Dyson V11 Absolute (or V11 Torque head in the States). It comes with a new cleaner head that "intelligently adapts for optimum cleaning on all surfaces”, and improved battery life so you can clean for longer. It’s the least likely model to see a huge Dyson deal – although it did receive a cool £100 discount back in November, dropping the price to £499.

The cheapest Dyson vacuums are the corded models. The Dyson Light Ball Multi Floor is particularly good value, but if you have pets the chunkier Dyson Big Ball Animal 2 is worth looking at.

Pro tip: for the cheapest Dyson vacuum prices, choose the Animal models. They share the same motor as the Absolute, but come with slightly fewer attachments.

Dyson V11 deals

(Image credit: Dyson)

(Image credit: Amazon)

Dyson V10 deals

(Image credit: Dyson)

(Image credit: Dyson)

(Image credit: Amazon)

Dyson V8 deals

(Image credit: Dyson)

Today's best Dyson V8 Absolute Pro deals Dyson V8 Absolute Pro... Amazon Prime £540 View Deal

(Image credit: Dyson)

(Image credit: Dyson)

Dyson V7 deals

(Image credit: Dyson)

(Image credit: Dyson)

Dyson 360 Eye deals

(Image credit: Dyson)

Today's best Dyson 360 Eye robot vacuum deals 59 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Dyson RB01 NB 360 Eye... Amazon Prime £1,300 View Deal

Corded, bagless Dyson vacuum cleaner deals

(Image credit: Dyson)

(Image credit: Future)

Cheap Dyson deals and offers: hair care

Dyson's latest move has been into grooming products, with the revolutionary Supersonic hair dryer and the brand new, multi-headed Airwrap styling, erm… thing. You won't find many deals on the latter just yet, but there are sometimes discounts to be had on the hairdryer.

(Image credit: Dyson)

1. Dyson Supersonic deals The Dyson hairdryer isn't priced cheaply – but there are occasionally offers Specifications Number of Programs/Settings: 3 speed settings, 4 heat settings Power: 1600W Cable length: 2.7m Dimensions: H24.5cm x W7.8cm x D9.7cm Weight: 0.66kg RRP: £299 Reasons to buy + Very powerful + Light and easy to use + Great, magnetic accessories Reasons to avoid - Deals are rare

It’s a rare product that brings genuine innovation to an established category, but the Dyson Supersonic hairdryer did exactly. Built with a powerful V9 digital motor, and sporting Dyson's innovative multiplier technology, the Dyson Supersonic produces high-velocity controlled air for fast, controlled drying. In fact, Dyson reckons the Supersonic is, 'up to eight times faster' than the current top-selling hair dryers in Japan (the country has a huge market for hair-styling tech, relative to its size) and 'half the weight'. Certainly it virtually halved the drying time for us, compared to our standard, rather cumbersome hair dryer.

As always, this innovation comes at a price and you won't see many Dyson hairdryer deals that dramatically drop the price. However, there was a Dyson Cyber Monday deal that cut the cost to £265.99 last year, so prices do come down. You'll see today's cheapest prices above.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Dyson wasn’t wrong when it said the AirWrap Styler was a new way to style hair. It’s the culmination of six years of product development, 103 granted patents and 170 pending patents. That’s a lot of research and investment for a hair styling tool – and it's paid off.

The Dyson AirWrap is a fantastic multi-tool hair styler for creating a range of looks without having to use several individual hair appliances to achieve the same result. There are three models: the Dyson AirWrap Smooth+Control (for frizz-prone hair) and Dyson AirWrap Volume+Shape (for flat, limp hair) are the cheapest; while the Dyson AirWrap Complete (for various hair types) retails at an extra £100.

As you'd expect, the AirWrap Styler doesn't come cheap. But if there's a deal to be had, you'll see it above...

(Image credit: Future)

Dyson deals: fans, heaters, air purifiers and humidifiers

You're usually better off getting the latest Dyson fans, rather than the less expensive, older 'Link' ones. They are better at what they do, and more attractive. However, when the older models are significantly cheaper due to being on sale, they become quite tempting.

(Image credit: Amazon)

1. Dyson Cool desk fan (AM06) The cheapest and best Dyson fan for cooling smaller spaces Specifications Type: cooling fan Format: desk Airflow at max setting: 370 l/s Amp diameter: 300mm Cord length: 1.8m Weight: 1.8kg Reasons to buy + Easy to tilt and move around + Small, powerful, quiet + Energy efficient Reasons to avoid - Doesn’t purify air

Today's best Dyson Cool desk fan deals DYSON AM06 Desk Fan - White &... Currys PC World £249 View Deal Amazon UK View Similar Amazon No price information Check Amazon

The Dyson Cool desk fan is engineered for smaller spaces, and works well to cool a bedroom or small space. Despite its size, it’s an effective fan – it uses Dyson’s Air Multiplier technology, which makes the initial airflow up to 15 times more powerful. Plus, the Dyson Cool desk fan uses 40 per cent less energy than the previous version of this Dyson desk fan (the AM01), and it’s 75 per cent quieter too. If you want an air purifier too, you'll need to look elsewhere. But at £249, it’s the best of the 'cheaper' Dyson fans on the market.

(Image credit: Dyson)

2. Dyson Hot+Cool fan heater (AM09) The cheapest Dyson fan for cooling and heating Specifications Type of fan: heating, cooling Format: desk Airflow at max setting: 186 l/s Amp diameter: 153mm Cord length: 1.8m Weight: 2.68kg RRP: £400 Reasons to buy + Heats and cools + Jet focus gives concentrated blasts + Precise temperature control Reasons to avoid - Doesn’t purify air

The Dyson Hot + Cool Jet Focus fan (AM09) is capable of heating and cooling a room – but it won’t purify the air, which means it’s £150 cheaper than the Pure Hot + Cool model below. The jet focus concentrates air flow to give a strong burst when you need immediate heating or cooling – and of course, it comes with Air Multiplier tech, so you’re free from choppy air. It's been around for a while now (since 2015), which means there are now often Dyson Hot + Cool deals that drop the price by a good £50.

(Image credit: Dyson)

3. Dyson Pure Hot+Cool purifying fan heater Want heating, cooling and air purification too? You'll need the Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Specifications Type: purifying fan heater Airflow at max setting: 290 l/s Oscillation angle: 350 degrees Cord length: 1.8m Weight: 4.98kg Sound level: 62dB Reasons to buy + Heats and purifies too + Oscillates 350 degrees + Voice control via Alexa Reasons to avoid - Expensive

The Dyson Pure Hot+Cool purifying fan heater isn't cheap. But, when it comes to value, this is the best Dyson fan you can buy because it works all year round. It cools the air during the summer, heats during winter, and purifies all year round. Plus, it can turn 350 degrees, has voice control via Alexa, and it pairs with the Link app to report on air quality. If you're looking for year-round performance, it doesn't get much better than this all-in-one Dyson fan/purifier/heater.

(Image credit: Dyson)

4. Dyson Humidifier Fan (AM10) A super-quiet humidifier that kills germs while cooling you Specifications Type: humidifier fan Format: desk Airflow at max setting: 460 l/s Amp diameter: 240mm Cord length: 2m Weight: 3.4kg Reasons to buy + Quiet and kills germs + Cools as well as humidifies + Can be used for up to 18 hours Reasons to avoid - Fiddly to refill and clean

Today's best Dyson AM10 deals Amazon UK View Similar Amazon No price information Check Amazon

Dyson’s Humidifier fan was the first humidifier to be awarded the Quiet Mark by the Noise Abatement Society. It cools and hydrates – very quietly – and comes with UV light technology, which kills germs and keeps the air hygienic, too. It will work evenly in large rooms, and can run for up to 18 hours at a go. If you experience respiratory symptoms in the summer months when the air contains more allergens, or dry skin or airways when there’s less moisture in the air (which can happen both in summer or winter), this humidifying Dyson fan is well worth considering.

(Image credit: Future)

The best Dyson sales in 2020

Prefer to browse the discounts yourself? Here are the biggest Dyson sales you need to know about.

(Image credit: Future)

Dyson model variations: what you need to know

This can be a touch confusing, but we'll try to explain as best we can...

Animal models (or ones with no suffix) come with a motorised head for floors, a smaller motorised head for upholstery, stairs etc – both of these are good for getting rid of pet hairs but are also useful to non-pet owners. The other tools are the essential extension pole so it's not just a handheld, a combi tool for general handheld cleaning, a crevice tool and a brush tool for dusting – this one seems entirely superfluous due to the presence of the combi tool, but there it is.

Absolute models are exactly the same but add an excellent spongey, motorised head specifically for doing hard floors.

Total Clean bundles include an extra flexible crevice tool and attachment for cleaning the tops of cupboards from below with – both quite handy but hardly essential.

Pro models are exactly the same as Absolute ones, but exclusive to Dyson and in different colours (!)

Today's best prices for every Dyson product

A heavily Photoshopped image of someone wielding the almighty Cyclone V10 Absolute

The best Dyson cordless deals right now

Today's best Dyson V8 Animal deals Reduced Price Dyson V8 Absolute Extra very.co.uk £399.99 £299.99 View Deal Dyson V8 Animal Cordless... John Lewis & Partners £349 View Deal Dyson V8 Animal Flex Cordless... Amazon Prime £379 View Deal Show More Deals

Today's best Dyson V6 Animal deals 203 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Dyson V6 Animal Cordless... Amazon Prime £399 View Deal

Dyson 360 Eye robot vacuum deals

Today's best Dyson 360 Eye deals 59 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Dyson RB01 NB 360 Eye... Amazon Prime £1,300 View Deal

The best Dyson corded cylinder vacuum deals

Today's best Dyson Big Ball Animal 2 deals Dyson CY2B Big Ball Animal 2... John Lewis & Partners £299 View Deal Dyson Big Ball Animal 2 very.co.uk £299.99 View Deal Reduced Price Dyson CY26 Cinetic Big Ball... Amazon Prime £349.99 £307 View Deal Show More Deals

The best Dyson corded upright vacuum deals

Today's best Dyson Ball Animal 2 deals Reduced Price Dyson Small Ball Animal 2 very.co.uk £249.99 £199.99 View Deal Dyson Small Ball Animal 2... John Lewis & Partners £199.99 View Deal Dyson Ball Animal 2+ Upright... Amazon Prime £479 View Deal Show More Deals

Today's best Light Ball Multi Floor deals 162 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Dyson 455665 Light Ball Multi... Amazon £447.26 View Deal

'Other' Dyson vacuum deals

The best Dyson fan, heater and air purifier deals

The Pure Cool tower and desk (not shown proportionately).

Today's best Dyson Pure Hot + Cool Link deals 464 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Dyson HP02 Hot + Cool Link,... Amazon £599 View Deal

Today's best Dyson Hot + Cool deals Amazon UK View Similar Amazon No price information Check Amazon

Today's best Dyson Pure Cool Link Tower deals Amazon UK View Similar Amazon No price information Check Amazon

Today's best Dyson Pure Cool Link Desk deals 2 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Dyson Pure Cool Fan and... Amazon Prime £529 View Deal

Today's best AM10 Humidifier deals Amazon UK View Similar Amazon No price information Check Amazon

The best Dyson haircare deals

Dyson. Feelin' Supersonic?

Today's best Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer with Leather Case deals Amazon UK View Similar Amazon No price information Check Amazon

1. Dyson V8 deals For the very best Dyson deals, look to the older but excellent V8 Absolute Specifications Type: Cordless stick Weight: 2.61kg Charge time: 5 hours Max run time: 40 mins Bin volume: 0.54L Handheld mode: Yes Suction power: 115AW Accessories: 5 RRP: £499 Reasons to buy + Still excellent even though it's older + Very (very) good value now + Lighter than newer models Reasons to avoid - Not as powerful as the V11 or V10

The Dyson V8 Absolute isn't the newest Dyson cordless vacuum you can buy – it's been superseded by the V10 and, more recently, the V11. However, it remains an excellent choice because it's still very good. Plus, it's significantly cheaper than the V11 and V10. And, when it comes to Dyson deals, the V8 is also much more likely to see a bigger price drop than the newer models – making it even better value.

So how good is it? Well, for many people, the Dyson V8 Absolute is all the vacuum cleaner you'll ever need, particularly if you mainly have hard floors. It's also lighter and more compact than the V11 and V10, which makes it easier to use as a pure handhold.

If you want to own Dyson's most powerful vac and very latest tech, you'll need to fork out for the V11 further down this list. But if you don't mind compromising a little, the Dyson V8 is a good £200 cheaper – and it's still an absolutely brilliant cordless vacuum.

Bear in mind that Dyson isn't selling the V8 Absolute directly on its UK site anymore (although you can still buy the cheaper Dyson V8 Animal, which is also brilliant – it just doesn't come with the Absolute's soft roller cleaner head for hard floors). But you can still buy it through retailers like Amazon and Currys PC World, and we would expect to start seeing some decent Dyson offers on the V8 Absolute as UK retailers look to clear their stock.

Read more: Dyson V8 Absolute review

Or...Try the cheaper Dyson V8 Animal... Reduced Price Dyson V8 Absolute Extra very.co.uk £399.99 £299.99 View Deal Dyson V8 Animal Cordless... John Lewis & Partners £349 View Deal Dyson V8 Animal Flex Cordless... Amazon Prime £379 View Deal Show More Deals

(Image credit: Dyson)

2. Dyson Cyclone V10 deals The V10 Absolute is more powerful than the V8 – and cheaper than the V11 Specifications Type: Cordless stick Best for: Carpets, hard floors, stairs, cars Weight: 2.68kg Bin Size: 0.76L Max run time: 60 mins Power: 155AW RRP: £499 Reasons to buy + Gets better deals than the V11 + More powerful than the V8 Reasons to avoid - Bigger than V8 - Less powerful than the V11

If you want a cordless Dyson vacuum that's very much like the flagship V11 Absolute – but, crucially, more affordable – consider the Dyson V10. Sure, it lacks the intelligent battery management of its newer stablemate. It doesn't have the high torque cleaning head, either, so it's perhaps less effective on carpet – when the going gets tough, the Dyson V11 is a more able cordless vac.

However, in normal use, we doubt that most users will notice the difference. In fact, the Dyson V10 looks and feels the same as the V11, and will get your home clean with a very similar level of effectiveness – for well over £100 less. We suspect it might soon start becoming subject to bigger Dyson deals that drop the price further, too.

(Alternatively, if you want an even cheaper Dyson vacuum but don't want to sacrifice power, try the Dyson V10 Animal. It's exactly the same as the V10 Absolute, but comes with six accessories, instead of seven – you don't get the soft roller cleaner head for hard floors.)

3. Dyson V11 deals The best Dyson cordless vacuum you can buy, but it rarely comes cheap Specifications Type: Cordless stick Weight: 2.97kg Charge time: 4.5 hours Max run time: 60 mins Bin volume: 0.76L Handheld mode: Yes Suction: 185AW Accessories: 8 RRP: £599 Reasons to buy + Powerful motorised torque head + Can run for up to 60 minutes Reasons to avoid - Few cheap Dyson deals to reduce price

The V11 Absolute isn't just the best Dyson cordless vacuum you can buy – it's the best cordless vac, full stop. As a result, it's rarely subject to a Dyson deal, but if there's a discount to be found, you'll see it above.

So what's so good about the V11? Well, it has 20 per cent more suction power than the next-best Dyson vac – the V10. Plus, it comes with a new cleaner head that "intelligently adapts for optimum cleaning on all surfaces" and improved battery life, so you can vacuum for longer too (up to an hour). There are also three different cleaning modes (Eco, Auto, Boost) and a real-time LCD display to indicate how much cleaning time you have left, and flag up any blockages.

If you've got the cash, the V11 Absolute is a beauty. However, if you can't justify the price of the V11 – but still want Dyson's latest and greatest cleaning tech – take a look at the Dyson V11 Animal instead. It doesn't come with the torque or soft roller cleaner head for hard floors, but you do get a powerful 'direct-drive' cleaner head that's great for removing ground-in dirt from carpets – and it's a cool £100 cheaper.

(Image credit: Amazon)

4. Dyson Light Ball Multi-Floor deals One of the cheapest Dyson vacs you can buy Specifications Type: Upright Weight: 6.9kg Bin capacity: 1.6L Cable length: 9.4m Suction power: 90AW Accessories: 2 Reasons to buy + Works well on any surface + Filters keep allergens locked in Reasons to avoid - Heavier than a cordless Dyson

Today's best Dyson Light Ball Multi Floor deals 162 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Dyson 455665 Light Ball Multi... Amazon £447.26 View Deal

If you're a more upright citizen, the Dyson Light Ball Multi Floor vacuum is also excellent value. It's an unusually lightweight upright, and in this type of vac the 'Ball' element really comes into its own. This engineering triumph allows the vacuum to dance its way around corners and angles, and is pleasingly easy on the arm.

Considerably more affordable than the Big Ball Animal 2, the Dyson Light Ball Multi Floor nonetheless offers a great mix of excellent cleaning as an upright vacuum cleaner – its main job – with a side order of handling smaller jobs in a more cylinder vac style, via a choice of accessories that attach to a removable suction tube.

A simple button system alternates between carpet and hard floor modes, or you can easily pull the suction tube out of the handle of the Light Ball Multi Floor and get stuck into stairs, 'crevices' and miscellaneous surfaces. It's also quiet and energy efficient. If you have pets the chunkier Dyson Big Ball Animal 2 (below) might be more up your street, but the Light Ball should suit most users just fine.

(Image credit: Amazon)

5. Dyson Big Ball Animal 2 deals A great cheaper Dyson vacuum for houses with pets Specifications Type: Cylinder Weight: 7.3kg Bin Size: 1.5L Run Time: N/A Power: 600AW RRP: £299 Reasons to buy + Great allergen retention + Picks itself up if knocked over Reasons to avoid - Suction too powerful on some carpets

The Dyson Big Ball Animal 2 is a cylinder vacuum cleaner that's damn good at doing what it’s designed to do – rid the abode of household detritus with maximum effectiveness and consummate ease. Stable, powerful and designed to spring back up should it ever fall over, this is a textbook cylinder cleaner with some very handy additional heads. It’s also easy to pull around and the cord is a whopping 6.5 metres in length, which enables you to clean larger areas without having to change plug sockets. For pet owners, especially, it is quite possibly the Holy Grail of vacuum cleaners, especially when used with the groundbreaking Tangle Free Turbine tool.

Read more: Dyson Big Ball Animal 2



(Image credit: Amazon)

6. Dyson 360 Eye deals Intelligent cleaning – just don’t let it near the stairs Specifications Type: Robot Weight: 2.44kg Bin Size: 0.33L Run Time: 40 minutes Power: 20AW RRP: £799.99 Reasons to buy + Navigates rooms well, avoiding obstacles + Smartphone control Reasons to avoid - Small bin capacity; high price - Unable to clean some areas

Today's best Dyson 360 Eye deals 59 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Dyson RB01 NB 360 Eye... Amazon Prime £1,300 View Deal

You don't see many Dyson Eye deals, presumably due to a lack of economies of scale in its production, and the fact that it's the most expensive thing Dyson sells – at least until such time as its cars come online. We reviewed the Dyson 360 Eye when it first came out. It's by no means a perfect device, but if you can live with its rather slow cleaning and habit of getting stuck, it is undeniably among the best robot vacuum cleaners you can buy. It also has an unusually good app (which can also control all Dyson's other connected products), impressive suction and even looks quite good.