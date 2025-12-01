7 robot vacuum deals to upgrade your cleaning routine this Cyber Monday
Save big on robot vacuum cleaners and mops in these cheap Cyber Monday deals
The Cyber Monday deals are in full swing, and the best discounts you can find are on robot vacuum cleaners and mops.
Let’s be honest, buying cleaning products like robot vacuum cleaners are quite boring which is why Cyber Monday is the perfect time to shop for one as you can get them much cheaper.
Below, I’ve rounded up the best robot vacuum cleaner deals in the Cyber Monday sales, including models from Eufy, Dreame, Shark, Roborock and more.
Save £500 on the Eufy Omni S1 Pro in Eufy’s Cyber Monday sale. We rated it highly in our Eufy Omni S1 Pro review, and commented that “its cleaning results are spectacular and the accompanying app is easy and efficient to navigate.” To get this deal, simply copy the code on the Eufy website and apply it at the checkout.
The Dreame X50 Ultra Complete is now £500 cheaper in the Amazon Cyber Monday sale. This robot vacuum and mop is great at cleaning, and it can even climb over obstacles. Read our full Dreame X50 Ultra Complete review for more details.
Shark has cut £200 off the price of its Shark PowerDetect Self-Empty Robot Vacuum for Cyber Monday. There are many PowerDetect models available in the Shark sale, including ones with multiple accessories for a more versatile clean.
At Amazon, the Roborock Qrevo Series Robot Vacuum is 46% off. This robot vacuum-mop has anti-tangle brushes and auto mop functions that expertly clean floors but also lift up to avoid making your carpet wet.
SwitchBot’s Cyber Monday sale has 50% off the SwitchBot S20. This multi-tasking robot comes with a MultiClean station which empties waste, refills the water tank and cleans and dries the mop heads. To get this deal, you’ll need to copy the code on the SwitchBot website and add it at the checkout.
Save £400 on the iRobot Roomba Max 705 Combo at iRobot. ‘Roomba’ is a well recognised robot vacuum cleaner name, and we’ve tested a fair few on T3 and have never been disappointed. It has a self-cleaning roller mop, dual brushes and a side sweeper to get into tight edges and corners.
At Currys, the Samsung Bespoke Jet Bot Combo is now under £1,170. This robot vacuum is a 3-in-1 device that has AI object recognition, expert mapping and a run time of 130 minutes. As the Bespoke Jet Bot Combo is a newer product from Samsung, it’s rare to see a price cut like this.
