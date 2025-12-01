7 robot vacuum deals to upgrade your cleaning routine this Cyber Monday

The Cyber Monday deals are in full swing, and the best discounts you can find are on robot vacuum cleaners and mops.

Let’s be honest, buying cleaning products like robot vacuum cleaners are quite boring which is why Cyber Monday is the perfect time to shop for one as you can get them much cheaper.

Below, I’ve rounded up the best robot vacuum cleaner deals in the Cyber Monday sales, including models from Eufy, Dreame, Shark, Roborock and more.

Eufy Omni S1 Pro: was £1,299 now £799 at eufy Read more Read less ▼ Save £500 on the Eufy Omni S1 Pro in Eufy’s Cyber Monday sale. We rated it highly in our Eufy Omni S1 Pro review , and commented that “its cleaning results are spectacular and the accompanying app is easy and efficient to navigate.” To get this deal, simply copy the code on the Eufy website and apply it at the checkout.

Shark PowerDetect Self-Empty Robot Vacuum: was £499.99 now £299.99 at Shark UK Read more Read less ▼ Shark has cut £200 off the price of its Shark PowerDetect Self-Empty Robot Vacuum for Cyber Monday. There are many PowerDetect models available in the Shark sale, including ones with multiple accessories for a more versatile clean.

Roborock Qrevo Series Robot Vacuum: was £699.99 now £379.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ At Amazon, the Roborock Qrevo Series Robot Vacuum is 46% off. This robot vacuum-mop has anti-tangle brushes and auto mop functions that expertly clean floors but also lift up to avoid making your carpet wet.

SwitchBot S20: was £799.99 now £400 at SwitchBot Read more Read less ▼ SwitchBot’s Cyber Monday sale has 50% off the SwitchBot S20. This multi-tasking robot comes with a MultiClean station which empties waste, refills the water tank and cleans and dries the mop heads. To get this deal, you’ll need to copy the code on the SwitchBot website and add it at the checkout.

iRobot Roomba Max 705 Combo: was £999 now £599 at iRobot EU Affiliate Program Read more Read less ▼ Save £400 on the iRobot Roomba Max 705 Combo at iRobot. ‘Roomba’ is a well recognised robot vacuum cleaner name, and we’ve tested a fair few on T3 and have never been disappointed. It has a self-cleaning roller mop, dual brushes and a side sweeper to get into tight edges and corners.