Hoover takes on Shark with new cordless vacuum with clever anti-tangling design – and it’s half the price

QUICK SUMMARY Hoover has launched its new HF3 cordless vacuum cleaner, and it’s already been discounted. The Hoover HF3 has a high-speed motor, anti-hair wrap technology and a long lasting run time.

Watch out, Shark – Hoover has just debuted its new HF3 DynamicClean Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, and it could give Shark’s anti-hair wrap technology a run for its money. The Hoover HF3 is a budget-friendly cordless vacuum with a powerful motor, and an anti-tangling floorhead – and it’s already been discounted.

The newest addition to Hoover’s cordless line-up, the Hoover HF3 is equipped with a powerful high-speed motor which delivers up to 150 AW of suction that cleans up messes on both carpet and hardwood floors. The floorhead has been engineered to pick up dirt on both sides so it can get close to edges and tight corners.

Speaking of the floorhead, my favourite feature is its anti-hair wrap technology, something that its competitor, Shark, is best known for. The Hoover HF3 has an integrated comb within the floorhead that prevents pet and human hair from getting tangled in the brushbar.

Aside from offering a better clean-up, this anti-hair wrap feature minimises maintenance of the vacuum – and means you don’t have to cut out clumps of hair from the floorhead (ew). The Hoover HF3 also has an advanced H13 HEPA filtration system that traps dust and bacteria to reduce allergens in the air to keep everything fresh.

With up to 60 minutes of runtime on a single charge, the Hoover HF3 has three cleaning modes to choose from – eco, standard and turbo. Each mode affects the battery, so you can expect an hour of cleaning in eco mode, 30 minutes in standard and 10 minutes in turbo.

Other notable features of the Hoover HF3 include LED headlights on the floorhead to illuminate dirt and improve vision underneath furniture, and a wall charging mount. It also comes with an integrated dusting brush and crevice tool for hard-to-reach areas.

The Hoover HF3 is available to buy now for £179.99 at Hoover and select retailers, like Amazon and Argos . As of writing, it’s been discounted to £129. Even without the discount, the Hoover HF3 has a much more affordable price than its competitors, and is almost half the price you’d expect to pay for a similar style Shark vacuum.