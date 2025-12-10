Dyson’s new vacuum line-up is finally available to buy – I’ve tried them and this is the one you should pick

QUICK SUMMARY Dyson has just released three new cleaning products to its vacuum line-up – the Pencil Vac, Spot+Scrub and Clean+Wash. While the new launches have previously been announced, they’re now finally available to buy with prices starting at £429.99.

Dyson is capping off a successful year with the release of three new floor cleaning products. Announced earlier this year, the PencilVac, Spot+Scrub and Clean+Wash are now finally available to buy, and having seen them in action, this is the one I think you should buy.

2025 has been a busy year for Dyson, with the brand debuting a variety of new products, including air purifiers and even a full line of hair styling formulas . But harking back to its roots, Dyson is finishing off the year by launching a trio of floor cleaning products that it’s teased throughout 2025.

The first of the three is the Dyson PencilVac which was announced back in May 2025 . Its slimmest cordless vacuum cleaner to date, it measures just 38mm in diameter and features a smaller yet faster version of the Dyson Hyperdymium 140k motor.

The Dyson PencilVac has the brand’s first conical brush bar cleaner head which offers up to 14,000RPM of high suction power. The brush bar has four fluffy cones which eject hair and dirt to prevent tangles, and the entire head swivels in different directions to capture more dirt.

(Image credit: Dyson)

What I was most impressed with when I got to try the Dyson PencilVac was its dust compression system in the bin. As the Dyson PencilVac is very slim, you’d expect it to have a small dust bin but it’s actually very spacious. It uses air to squash dust and dirt to maximise the bin’s space, which then empties by depressing like a syringe.

The second launch is the Dyson Spot+Scrub AI Wet and Dry Robot Vacuum. Robot vacuum cleaners are an area that Dyson hasn’t massively ventured into compared to its other models but it has started to in recent years.

The last – and only other – robot model the brand launched was the Dyson 360 Vis Nav in 2024 which only offered vacuuming, but now, the Dyson Spot+Scrub vacuums and mops, and looks more like the robot vacuums you get on the market today.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Dyson Spot+Scrub has a front facing camera that uses AI and LiDAR technology to map your home and detect over 200 objects. It also recognises different stains and will move itself back and forth over a stain or spill to ensure it cleans it up properly.

(Image credit: Dyson)

I got to see the Dyson Spot+Scrub at the Dyson Demo Store in Berlin during IFA 2025 , and was immediately impressed by its new redesign. The self-cleaning wet roller has two water tanks and a 12-point hydration system that delivers fresh, heated water to your floors. If you ask me, the Dyson Spot+Scrub is definitely the product I’d buy from these new launches.

But that’s not to dismiss the third and final launch – the Dyson Clean+Wash Hygiene Hard Floor Cleaner. Similar to the Dyson Wash G1 , the Dyson Clean+Wash is a wet and dry cleaner that mops the floor using Dyson’s most absorbent roller yet, and picks up dirt in its debris tray.

The way the Dyson Clean+Wash differs from the Wash G1 is its water tanks. Where the Wash G1 had two separate clean and dirty water tanks on the front of the device, the Clean+Wash has a clean tank on the front and a dirty tank in the roller head.

These three Dyson floorcare launches are finally available to buy at Dyson . Both the PencilVac and Clean+Wash are priced at £429.99, while the Spot+Scrub costs £1,049.99.