Dyson’s 5-star vacuum cleaner that’s best for spring cleaning is now £150 cheaper!

If you’re looking for a cheap deal on a new cordless vacuum cleaner , then you’re in luck as I just found a huge price drop on one of Dyson’s most popular vacuums.

The Dyson V8 Absolute – which we gave five stars in our Dyson V8 Absolute review – has been given a huge £150 discount, taking it down to its cheapest ever price.

Shop the Dyson V8 Absolute deal

Originally priced at £399.99, the Dyson V8 Absolute is now just £249.99, thanks to this 37% discount. Dyson deals are few and far between, so this rare price drop is definitely worth taking advantage of, especially with spring cleaning in mind.

The original Dyson V8 Absolute came out back in 2016 but it’s since had a refresh in 2023. Despite its age, the Dyson V8 Absolute remains one of the best Dyson vacuum cleaners you can buy – and here’s why.

The Dyson V8 Absolute is a cordless vacuum cleaner with 40 minutes of runtime. It’s powered by the Dyson V8 digital motor that offers up to 110,000 rpm and 115 air watts of suction. The dust bin of the Dyson V8 Absolute captures dust, dirt and other particles, and keeps them fully sealed until you empty it to avoid allergens.

As mentioned, the Dyson V8 Absolute comes with many accessories for a versatile clean, so you can use it to clean carpet, hardwood floors, furniture, stairs and more. Its motorbar head is my favourite attachment as it’s great for cleaning up pet and human hair without any tangles.

The first day of spring might not be until March, but now is the perfect time to get prepared for your upcoming spring cleaning. This deal on the Dyson V8 Absolute is extremely rare, so you’ll want to be quick if you want to upgrade your vacuuming this year.