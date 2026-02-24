I only just tested this new robot vacuum cleaner, but it's already half price on Amazon
I couldn't believe my eyes when I saw it!
I always find it a bit strange when a brand new product gets discounted. Usually, it’s older models that drop in price when a replacement arrives, or hugely popular gadgets during big shopping events like Black Friday or Prime Day. However, a new release that's had a hefty price cut? That hardly ever happens.
And yet, it’s just happened with the Tapo RV50 Pro Omni – a robot vacuum and mop that I’ve only very recently tested myself. It launched last November but didn’t actually go on sale until December, and it boasts an impressive 15,000Pa of suction along with a few clever features that help it stand out.
Now, though, the Tapo RV50 Pro Omni has dropped to just £449.98 on Amazon, down from its original £749.99. Yes, really – you can see the deal for yourself below.
With a huge 40% price cut, grab this limited-time deal whilst you still can.
As I said, I really don’t know why the price has fallen so quickly. I enjoyed reviewing the RV50 Pro Omni and gave it four stars in the end, finding it to be a nice robot vacuum that will suit anyone who wants a maintenance-free cleaning experience.
So honestly, the only advice I can give is to grab this excellent deal on a very capable robot before it disappears. I’m almost tempted myself, and that’s saying something.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Lizzie is T3's Senior Staff Writer, covering the latest in smart home, lifestyle and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.