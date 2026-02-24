I only just tested this new robot vacuum cleaner, but it's already half price on Amazon

I always find it a bit strange when a brand new product gets discounted. Usually, it’s older models that drop in price when a replacement arrives, or hugely popular gadgets during big shopping events like Black Friday or Prime Day. However, a new release that's had a hefty price cut? That hardly ever happens.

And yet, it’s just happened with the Tapo RV50 Pro Omni – a robot vacuum and mop that I’ve only very recently tested myself. It launched last November but didn’t actually go on sale until December, and it boasts an impressive 15,000Pa of suction along with a few clever features that help it stand out.

Now, though, the Tapo RV50 Pro Omni has dropped to just £449.98 on Amazon, down from its original £749.99. Yes, really – you can see the deal for yourself below.

As I said, I really don’t know why the price has fallen so quickly. I enjoyed reviewing the RV50 Pro Omni and gave it four stars in the end, finding it to be a nice robot vacuum that will suit anyone who wants a maintenance-free cleaning experience.

So honestly, the only advice I can give is to grab this excellent deal on a very capable robot before it disappears. I’m almost tempted myself, and that’s saying something.