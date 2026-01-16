So you're thinking of upgrading your vacuum cleaner? You must do these 3 things before you splurge

Spring cleaning season is almost upon us, which means plenty of people will be thinking about upgrading their vacuum cleaner. However, what’s easy to forget is that even the best vacuum cleaners only last so long, and if you’ve owned yours for a few years, it’s completely normal for performance to dip.

That said, a lot of people make the mistake of jumping on the first big discount they spot, only to end up with a vacuum that doesn’t really suit their home and needs.

To help avoid that, we’ve put together three key things you should do before you splurge, making it much easier to choose a vacuum cleaner you’ll actually be happy with in the long run.

1. Take a proper look at what your current vacuum struggles with

Before jumping into an upgrade, it’s worth spending a bit of time figuring out why your current vacuum cleaner isn’t cutting it anymore. It could be struggling with pet hair, clogged filters, short battery life or poor suction on carpets, or perhaps it's too heavy to use comfortably?

Pinpointing these frustrations will help you avoid buying a new model with the same limitations. It also makes it much easier to decide whether you actually need a full upgrade, or if a simpler fix – like replacing filters or adding the right attachment – could do the job.

2. Match the right vacuum cleaner to your home

It’s easy to get swept up in big name brands and exciting features, but the best vacuum for you will depend on your home and lifestyle. Small flats and hard floors may benefit from a lightweight cordless model, whilst larger homes with thick carpets might need stronger suction and longer battery life.

If you’ve got pets, look for vacuum cleaners with specialised brushes and anti-tangle technology, such as the Henry Quick Pet or Shark PowerDetect Cordless Pet. Storage space, noise levels and ease of maintenance are also worth considering, so go and check out our advice on how to choose the right vacuum cleaner next.

3. Compare, contrast and proceed carefully

Vacuum cleaners now range from budget-friendly to incredibly expensive, meaning setting a clear budget upfront is essential. A higher price doesn’t always mean better performance, and plenty of mid-range models now offer features that rival premium brands. It’s worth comparing things like runtime, filtration and attachments before buying.

A great place to start is by checking out our best cordless vacuum cleaner and best robot vacuum cleaner buying guides. They break down the top affordable and premium options (and everything in between) so you can see what’s actually worth your money.