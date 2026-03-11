The robot vacuum I’ve been eyeing for a year is £250 off in Amazon’s Spring Sale – I think it’s time

If you’ve read any of my thoughts on the best robot vacuums before, you’ll know it takes a lot for me to be impressed by them. That means I only keep a handful of brands at the top of my list that I know consistently deliver outstanding models – and one of those is, of course, Eufy.

You’ll also probably know that we’re currently on day two of Amazon’s Spring Deal Days, which means there are hundreds of impressive discounts appearing across pretty much every category imaginable. However, whilst combing through the deals, I spotted that the one robot vacuum I’ve had my eye on for at least a year has had a huge £250 price cut.

I’m talking about the Eufy E25 Omni, and despite launching back in May last year, I haven’t actually had the chance to try it yet. That could all be about to change though, because at this price, it’s incredibly tempting.

The Eufy E25 Omni features a HydroJet Self-Cleaning Mop system that uses a built-in double scraper to clean its mop rollers as it works. Not only does this clean the mops 360 times per minute, but it also helps ensure dirty water isn’t being pushed back onto your floors.

The E25 boasts a seriously impressive 20,000Pa turbo suction power, alongside Auto-Detangling DuoSpiral brushes designed to pick up hair, dust and debris without getting clogged or tangled. It also features a CornerRover Arm, allowing the robot to reach deeper into edges and tricky corners for a more thorough clean.

I haven’t seen it this cheap for a very long time, so you have two options. You could grab one for yourself now, or wait until I get mine, hear me rave about it… and then buy one anyway. The choice is yours.