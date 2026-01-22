This clever 3-in-1 vacuum solves the robot vs cordless cleaning dilemma

QUICK SUMMARY XLean has showcased the new TR1 at CES, an upcoming 3-in-1 cleaning gadget that combines a robot vacuum, cordless vacuum and mop in one clever design. It can switch easily between robot and cordless modes, and even learns your cleaning habits in handheld mode to replicate them autonomously. At the time of writing, it’s still in development and not yet available to buy, but it's definitely one of the most interesting cleaning concepts we’ve seen so far.

XLean has revealed its plans for the TR1, which it’s calling the world’s first 3-in-1 transformable floor washing robot. This essentially means it’s a robot vacuum, cordless vacuum and a mop all rolled into one, with the mop working in both robot and handheld modes. If you’ve ever gone back and forth trying to decide whether to buy a robot vacuum or a cordless one, this feels like a very direct answer.

The TR1 was on show at CES, where it demonstrated its self-evolving intelligence system. This means it actually learns your cleaning habits and techniques when you use it in cordless mode, then it applies them when it’s cleaning autonomously as a robot.

However, like many other exciting gadgets at the show, the TR1 is still in development and isn’t available to buy just yet.

(Image credit: XLean)

When I first saw the TR1, my mind immediately started thinking how complicated it must be to use, but switching between modes actually looks quite simple. The LiDAR puck on top of the robot retracts, revealing a port where the wand and handle slot in. The robot vacuum then becomes the floorhead of the cordless cleaner.

From what we can tell, the TR1 is aimed mostly at hard floors, with a mopping system that looks very advanced. It uses two counter-rotating roller mops, continuously fed with clean water whilst dirty water is siphoned away, and the dock can clean both the robot and itself.

Suction is limited to 17,000Pa, which doesn’t quite match the higher levels we’re seeing from some newer robot vacuums. However, the ability to use it as a cordless vacuum for quick, targeted cleans adds a level of flexibility most robot vacuums simply don’t have.

(Image credit: XLean)

As mentioned, it's still early days, but the xLean TR1 is one of those concepts that feels like it could change how we think about home cleaning. I’ll definitely be keeping a close eye on whether it makes it to market.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors