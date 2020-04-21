Where to buy face masks – updated

The CDC is advising people to wear a non-medical face mask when out and about, and the UK is reportedly reconsidering its own stance on the matter. In short, face masks are suddenly majorly in demand. If you're trying to get your hands on one, read on – we've gathered the best places to order a face mask right now, in the US, UK and Australia.

In the US, plenty of brands have responded to the CDC's update by shifting their usual production line to include face masks in response to the COVID-19 crisis. Lots of suppliers are also doing their bit to help by offering buy-one-donate-one systems, or donating profits to COVID response efforts.

The UK is currently a little bit behind when it comes to companies producing non-medical masks, but there are still places you can order one if you know where to look. For example, there are plenty of face masks on Etsy, with prices starting nice and low.

Medical masks, including surgical and N95 masks, are in extremely short supply around the world right now. It's one of the reasons why the UK government has been reluctant to change official guidelines, and encourage the general public to wear face masks.

All official bodies agree that when it comes to the stock that is available, priority goes to healthcare workers. Instead of a medical face mask, people are being encouraged to use non-medical fabric face coverings, which is what we've focused on in this roundup.

At this point, there's no reliable research to suggest wearing a face mask will help slow the spread of coronavirus. The general advice is that while wearing a mask will not stop you from getting COVID-19, covering your mouth could help protect others if you're an unknowing carrier of the virus.

Either way, your first priorities should still be to stay in your home as much as possible, observe physical distancing rules, and use hand sanitiser or wash your hands properly and regularly. Read the CDC advice on wearing a face mask here.

Read on for some places where you can buy face masks and other face coverings online for home delivery, plus a guide for how to make your own homemade mask.

Where to buy face masks in the US

Sock Fancy mask collection | $12 for 1 at Sock Fancy

Sock Fancy usually makes socks, but it's now also making super-smart face masks. They come with a protective cotton outer layer, polyester fibre middle layer for particle filtration, and a soft, breathable, combed cotton inner layer. There are lots of cool fabrics to choose from, and for every purchase Sock Fancy will also donate a mask to frontline medical providers.

Cotton face mask | $30 for 3 at Los Angeles Apparel

These face masks are 100% cotton and can be adjusted to fit snugly around your nose. They're made of machine-washable, thick French Terry fabric, available in a whole load of different colourways. Constructed in the US.

Camo or leopard print face | $12 at The Siss Kiss

Fashion brand The Siss Kiss is producing cool camo and leopard print face masks. They're 100% cotton with elastic straps, and suitable for both men and women. At the moment, they're down as 'preorder', but you don't have long to wait: stock is expected to ship between 21-26 April.View Deal

Organic cotton face mask | $39 for 6 at Naturepedic

Ohio-based bedding company Naturepedic has designated a portion of its factory to face mask production. These masks are made with two layers of 100% organic cotton, certified to the GOTS organic standard, with adjustable straps to keep the mask secure. They're produced and sold at cost and not for profit. View Deal

Reusable face masks | $25 for 5 at Caraa

Bag maker Caara's face masks are constructed out of repurposed materials from its production line, to minimise waste. The company is currently donating 5% of all sales to the WHO's COVID-19 Response Funds (and you can also buy a pack to donate, if you want). They're reusable, hand-washable, and comfortable.

Shop US sellers of handmade face masks at Etsy

Etsy is a treasure trove of handcrafted face masks right now. There are options in a variety of sizes and fabrics, so you'll be able to find one you like, whether you feel like a plain and functional face mask, or want to make a statement with something more vibrant. The selection pictured comes from AtButtonsBoutique.

Adult and child face masks | From $10 for 1 at Savilino

Savilino usually makes custom aprons and leather goods for restaurants, but at the moment it's making face masks. The company is based in Austin, and has been able to hire dozens of out of work tailors to ramp up production to over 2,000 masks per day. Buy a child's mask for $10 or an adult mask for $12, or purchase in bulk for a discount. View Deal

Fabric face masks | $9.99 for 1 at Swaddle Designs

Swaddle Designs is another company that has switched its focus in response to the COVID-19 crisis. The founder, an ex-nurse, swapped production from baby blankets to face masks. These 2-layer non-medical masks are available to buy now, as a single mask or a bulk purchase.View Deal

Cotton face masks | $25 for 5 at Matteo

Pick up a set of five masks for just $25 at Matteo. Each double-layered mask is 100% cotton with 100% linen ties, and has a pocket for a you to put a filter in if you have one. They're sustainable, reusable and washable. You can also purchase masks to donate to communities in need.

Inkerman Anti-microbial face masks | Buy 3, donate 3 for $20

Inkerman is an NYC-based shoe company that has reallocated all of its resources to non-medical mask production. The company is selling them for no profit, matching all purchases one-to-one, donating masks to NYC essential workers. You can purchase 3 for yourself, and donate 3 for $20.

Availability: 1-2 week delivery time for personal ordersView Deal

Patterned face masks | $13.99 to buy 1, donate 1 at MaskClub

MaskClub was set up in just four days, and produces face masks in a whole range of fun prints, from Superman to Hello Kitty. This is another company operating a 'one purchased, one donated' system – this time with donated masks going to the First Responders Children’s Foundation. View Deal

Reusable face masks | $50 for 5 at Jack and Mulligan

Pick up a five-pack of these basic face masks from Jack and Mulligan. They're machine-washable and reusable, and a portion of proceeds from sales will be donated to the CDC Foundation's Emergency Response Fund.

Disposable face masks | 100 for $79.78 from Mask Central

If you need disposable face masks, head to Mask Central, which is selling them in bulk. Smaller pack sizes have sold out, but you can still order 100 or more. These are CE-certified and made up of a three layers to effectively block and filter out particles and droplets in the air. Please only purchase if you're working in a carer / healthcare capacity. View Deal

Homemade face masks | From $9.99 for 1 at Goimagine

Goimagine is a new venture – a handmade marketplace that donates 100% of its profits to charity. It specifically supports non-profit organisations focused on the needs of children experiencing homelessness and hunger. At the moment there are whole range of face masks on there, from under $10.View Deal

Akings first aid face masks | $1 per mask

If you're after a disposable face mask, these are on sale at Akings. It's a dollar a mask, and you can buy in quantities of 10, 50 or 100 masks. A portion of profits is going towards donating supplies to local communities.

Availability: Available to backorder

Birdie reversible face mask | $17 for 1 at Birdwell Beach Britches

Birdie's reversible face masks are constructed from two layers of breathable SurfStretch, and available in a variety of fun colourways, including camouflage print and polka dot. For each mask bought, Birdwell will donate one to CORE, which is working to provide free drive-through testing for high-risk individuals.

Availability: Shipping takes 2-3 weeksView Deal

Buff multifunctional neck gaiter | From $15 at REI Co-op

Outdoor brand Buff makes popular multi-functional neck gaiter that can be used as a great makeshift face mask. There are a variety of styles and patterns to choose from, suitable for men or women. Pop it round your neck and then pull it up over your mouth as needed. It's seam free, lightweight, machine-washable and breathable, making it perfect for warmer weather.

Available nowView Deal

Washable cloth face mask | $25 for 5 at Radian

Thee face masks are made from a double layer of jersey knit fabric (60% cotton, 40% polyester), with elastic ear loops. You can pick up a 5-pack, in shades of grey, black, green and blue, at Jeans company Radian. It ships in 3-5 business days, and for every pack purchased, Radian will donate a pack.View Deal

StringKing Cloth face mask | $6.99 from StringKing

StringKing's two-layer cloth face masks are washable and reusable. It's currently available in one adult size. Alternatively, you can order a box of 50 disposable masks for $39.99 (scheduled to ship on 24 April).

Availability: Shipping from 21 AprilView Deal

Personalised face masks | From $28 at Scarborough Specialities

This option is geared towards those wanting to buy in bulk for a business. Texas-based Scarborough Specialties deals with promotional products and apparel branding, but has switched to producing non-medical face masks. It's expensive for fewer than 25 masks, but if you want 25+, there are corporate discounts on offer, and you can also add your own company logo if you want.

OUT OF STOCK CVS procedural face masks (50) | $12.49 at CVS

These CVS face masks are available in store only – click through to check availability near you. There's a limit of two per order, but there are 50 in each pack. Alternatively, browse all face masks at CVS .

Where to buy face masks in the UK

Shop UK sellers of handmade face masks at Etsy

Etsy is a veritable treasure trove of face masks right now, for shoppers around the world. There are options in all sizes and styles, so you'll be able to find one to suit you. Go for plain cotton or cheer yourself up with something more colourful (there are even Disney and Harry Potter options).View Deal

Shop all fabric face masks at ebay

The search results are a little more hit-and-miss, but there are still plenty of good face mask options available on ebay. Make sure you check delivery schedules before ordering.View Deal

Cotton face masks | £11.95 at Reusable Cotton Masks

These cotton face masks are made in Latvia, but there's free shipping to the UK if you spend over £20 (so you'd need to buy a couple). There are a few nice patterns to choose from, as well as an Adult and Kid size option.View Deal

Buff face coverings | From £14.35 at GoOutdoors

Buff has long been a favourite of hikers and outdoor-lovers with its multi-functional tubular headwear. It can be worn as a neckerchief, then pulled up to become a face mask, and the lightweight, breathable fabric is perfect for warmer weather. These are slightly more expensive than many dedicated face masks, but you'll be able to continue using it after the pandemic is over. View Deal

Buff face coverings | From £12 at Cotswold Outdoor

Outdoor brand Buff is known for its multi-functional tubular headwear. Wear it as a neckerchief, then pull it up over your mouth to act as a face mask when needed. And because it's designed for sportwear, it's perfect for warmer weather – the fabric is lightweight and breathable, seam-free, and blocks UV rays. Bonus: you'll be able to continue using it after the pandemic is over.View Deal

Head tubes | From £4.99 at Mountain Warehouse

Another great alternative face mask is a head tube – pop it round your neck and then pull it up to cover your mouth when required. Mountain Warehouse has a variety of reasonable ones (see Women's selection here). Some are wooly ones, which aren't ideal for this purpose, but there are also plenty of summer-friendly, lightweight options.View Deal

Where to buy face masks in Australia

Designer Face Mask made with cherry fabric | AU$10 at ebay

We must admit, these are pretty darn cute! These home-made face masks in adorable cherry fabric are machine washable so you can wear it as many times as you like. You can grab yours on eBay and it will be shipped to your door within a couple of days.View Deal

FluFree 50x Pack Disposable 3-Ply Face Masks – Light Blue | AU$89 at Harvey Norman

With an easy pack for convenience that is suitable for travel or commuting, this one-size-fits-all face mask has a 99% Bacterial Filtration Efficiency rating (BFE) that covers your nose, mouth and chin for full protection against those airborne nasties. View Deal

Blue Disposable Surgical Face Masks 3 Ply With Earloop Latex Free | AU$7.95 at Dick Smith

If you’re after just one (or a couple) face masks without purchasing the whole kit-and-kaboodle, this deal is for you. These latex free, 3-ply layer surgical masks will offer you the protection you’re looking for without breaking the bank.View Deal

DOCHEM Premium Elite Disposable Surgical Face Mask 3 ply with Earloop Plus - 25 Masks | AU$75 at ThePharmacy

Dochem is a professional manufacturer of high quality dental and medical disposable supplies so you know these face masks come from a reputable source. With a proven BFE (Bacterial Filtration Efficiency) of 99.3% and CE certification, you’ll feel like a medical professional while also protecting yourself against airborne germs.View Deal

Fabric Face Mask Made in Australia - Black | AU$16.95 at eBay

Made in Australia, these washable and reusable face masks are suited for the eco-conscious. Offering four layers of 100% cotton fabric (including an inner bamboo layer) with elastic ear loops, these face masks will keep you protected from the air-born nasties floating around while doing your bit for the environment. View Deal

50 X Protective Disposable Face Mask Medical Masks 3 Layer | AU$61 at Becextec

Like the deal above, these face masks offered by Becextec are great if you want to purchase a bulk supply. Perfect storing in your home, car, purse or your child's back-pack ready for when they go back to school.View Deal

150 X Protective Disposable Face Mask Medical Masks 3 Layers | AU$152 at Becextec

Do you have a big family and need a lot of face masks to hand around? Well this 150 pack of disposable medical face masks will surely come in handy. Made with three-layers, non-woven fiber and soft, breathable fabric, these throwaway face marks will provide an extra layer of protection against transferable germs.View Deal

How to make your own face mask

Can't get hold of a face mask, or want to leave the remaining stocks for medical professionals? It's relatively easy to make your own basic face mask, and you don't even need specialist equipment.

Here's a short video showing you how to make a homemade face mask using a T-shirt, scarf or bandana.

Can a face mask protect me from coronavirus?

While the NHS currently doesn't include the wearing of face masks in its official recommendations, in the US the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has updated its stance on face masks.

The CDC is now recommending "wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (e.g., grocery stores and pharmacies) especially in areas of significant community-based transmission".

The wearing of face masks is geared more towards keeping others healthy than protecting yourself. If someone with COVID-19 wears a face mask, this could prevent them from accidentally infecting other people – which is all the more important because a significant number of people with coronavirus are asymptomatic, so are unlikely to be actively self-isolating.

The reason there's a lack of consensus regarding whether you should be wearing a face mask is because as of yet, we don't have strong evidence suggesting it will make a positive impact. Some would argue that even in the absence of strong evidence, it's not going to do any harm to wear a mask anyway, as a precaution.

However, that might not be strictly true. Some experts fear that recommending masks could have a knock-on effect of making people less disciplined about social distancing rules. There's also no getting away from the fact that there's a massive shortage of face masks, and encouraging everyone to wear one could reduce availability for the medical professionals and healthcare workers who need it most.