Panda London just made it easier to upgrade your mattress with its new bamboo mattress topper

QUICK SUMMARY Panda London launches its new Hybrid Bamboo Mattress Topper, available in multiple sizes. The Panda London Hybrid Bamboo Mattress Topper features bamboo memory foam and springs for a comfortable sleep without you having to completely replace your mattress.

Want to upgrade your mattress without having to buy a new one? Then you’ll love Panda London’s new mattress topper. Using its tried and tested bamboo material, the new Panda London Hybrid Bamboo Mattress Topper is exactly what you need to revitalise your old mattress.

One of the best ways to bring life back into your existing mattress is with a mattress topper . Not only are they more affordable, but they add an extra layer of comfort on top of your mattress while also protecting it from spills and further wear and tear.

So, if sleep is at the top of your priority list for 2026 but you don’t have the budget for a new mattress, then a mattress topper like the Panda London Hybrid Bamboo Mattress Topper ticks all the boxes. Building off its predecessor’s design, Panda London’s new topper now comes with springs alongside bamboo memory foam for a comfortable, hybrid construction.

Panda London is best known for its use of bamboo which has been said to be the best material for sleep , due to its temperature regulation, hypoallergenic and moisture-wicking properties, and sustainable sourcing. Its bamboo material is infused in its BioCell open-cell memory foam which helps mould to the body for pressure relief.

(Image credit: Panda London)

The bamboo foam in the Panda London Hybrid Bamboo Mattress Topper is also orthopaedic-grade so it helps with alignment and reduces aches and pains. It measures 7.5cm deep so it offers the right amount of comfort without keeping you too high off your actual mattress.

Alongside the foam is up to 2,100 micro-springs. The springs in the Panda London Hybrid Bamboo Mattress Topper give more support to the body and are good at easing pressure points. They also improve the durability of the topper so you can sleep on it for even longer and extend the use of your old mattress.

The Panda London Hybrid Bamboo Mattress Topper is available to buy from today in multiple sizes, from single to super king. Prices range from £249.95 to £399.95.