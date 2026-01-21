This bamboo bedding transformed my sleep – now I don't want to go back to cotton

For the uninitiated, 'bamboo sheets' might conjured up the concept of sleeping on garden canes. But I've been a bamboo enthusiast for years now. From my bamboo underpants (yes, really) to my much-loved Panda London Bamboo Pillow, this material adds a unique feeling of luxury that I'd say I even prefer to silk.

There's something about bamboo fabric that just works. It's breathable, sustainable, and has this lovely soft-yet-solid quality that synthetic materials can never quite match. So when I heard about bamboo bedding from Pretty You London, I was curious but cautiously optimistic. Could it really live up to the hype?

Why bamboo?

Bamboo bedding is made from viscose derived from bamboo, which gives it that silky-soft feel and breathable quality. Unlike traditional cotton, this fabric is naturally temperature-regulating, which means it keeps you cool when it's warm and cosy when it's chilly. It's also known for staying fresher for longer, thanks to bamboo’s naturally odour-resistant properties.

Its environmental credentials are strong, too. Bamboo as a plant grows incredibly fast without needing pesticides or fertilisers, and uses far less water than cotton – which is why it’s often seen as a more sustainable bedding option when responsibly produced. In this light, swapping my cotton sheets for bamboo felt like a small win that doesn't require any sacrifice in comfort.

Those are just some of the many reasons why bamboo is considered the best material for sleep. Read on to learn what actually happened in practice.

Testing Pretty You London's bamboo sheets

The set I was trying out came from Pretty You London; a British brand that's making waves in the sustainable bedding world. They create everything from bamboo bedding and nightwear to loungewear, slippers, and towels – all designed with comfort and eco-conscious living in mind.

Their bamboo bedding is made from 100% sustainably sourced bamboo and is OEKO-TEX Standard 100 certified, meaning it’s been tested for harmful substances and is safe against your skin.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I opted for the Bamboo Bedding Set in Smoke Grey; a gorgeous, muted grey that immediately fitted the look of my bedroom. The set includes a duvet cover, fitted sheet and two Oxford pillowcases. At £88 for a single, going up to £132 for a Super King, it's certainly not the cheapest. However, I'd say it's still competitively priced for quality bamboo bedding.

First impressions: unboxing

When the package arrived, the first thing I noticed was how lightweight it was. Pulling the sheets out of the bag, I was immediately struck by the silky texture. These sheets have a 300 thread count, which Pretty You says is equivalent in feel to 1,000+ cotton thread count, and that meshed with my experience. To me, they felt immediately luxurious; almost impossibly soft.

The Smoke Grey colour was even lovelier in person; a sophisticated, dove-like shade that caught the light beautifully. I should mention that the sheets arrive oversized to account for shrinkage after the first wash. Initially, I thought this was going to be annoying, but after washing them once, they fitted my mattress perfectly.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

Week 1: the honeymoon period

The first night went very well. Sliding into bed felt like slipping into a cloud made of silk. These sheets were cool to the touch – not cold, but pleasantly crisp – and stayed that way throughout the night. I'm someone who tends to run warm, especially at night, and I usually wake up at least once feeling too hot. Not with these sheets, though.

Meanwhile the silky texture meant the duvet glided smoothly rather than getting tangled. No more 3am wrestling matches with twisted bedding. Sweet. As a sleep reviewer, though, I'm well aware that first impressions aren't always reliable. So what are these sheets like now, a couple of months in?

A month in: the real test

I'll cut to the chase: after a month of sleeping in these sheets, I can honestly say my sleep quality has improved. The temperature-regulating properties are the real star here. We had a spell where it got cold, and the sheets kept me cosy without feeling too warm. Then we had a few unseasonably warm nights, and they kept me cool. It's kind of like they have a sixth sense for what your body needs.

The antibacterial properties mean the sheets stay noticeably fresher for longer between washes. I used to feel like my sheets needed changing every few days, but these feel like they stay fresh for over a week. When I have washed them, they've dried quickly on the line and come out looking smooth – less ironing required than normal cotton sheets.

(Image credit: Pretty You London)

Most strikingly, true to Pretty You's promise, the sheets have actually got softer with each wash. I didn't think that was possible, but they genuinely feel more luxurious now than they did on day one.

Verdict

Generally, though, it's the little things that really impress me about this bedding. The fitted sheet has elasticated corners that grip your mattress securely; no sheet corners pinging off in the middle of the night. The duvet cover has neat wooden buttons that look far more premium than the plastic poppers on my normal bedding. The Oxford pillowcases give a lovely hotel-style finish to the bed.

One potential downside is that the silky nature of the fabric means it drapes rather than sits stiffly. So if you like that crisp, military-corner look, you'll need to make your bed with a lot more care. Personally, though, I like the relaxed, luxurious drape, so this didn't bother me in the least.

(Image credit: Future)

After a couple of months under bamboo sheets, I'm not enthusiastic about going back to standard cotton. The combination of comfort, temperature regulation, sustainability and that touch of luxury has completely spoilt me. My sleep has improved, my bedroom looks more sophisticated, and I feel good knowing I've made a more eco-friendly choice.

Yes, this set isn't cheap. But when you consider that good sleep affects every aspect of your life – your mood, productivity, health, relationships – I'd say it's worth the investment.

Sweet dreams, y'all. Trust me, they're sweeter in bamboo.