Where to buy toilet paper – here's where you can order online for home delivery

Hunting for toilet paper? We're here to help. We're constantly monitoring stock levels – read on to find out where you can still buy toilet roll in your region.

One of the unexpected knock-on effects of this pandemic is that many areas are also grappling with a crippling toilet paper shortage. Ever since lockdown came into effect, people have been buying in such huge quantities that the toilet paper manufacturers just can't keep up (it's a similar situation with products such as hand sanitizer, face masks and Clorox wipes).

However, there is a light on the horizon – things should be back to normal (loo roll-wise) soon, so long as everyone buys responsibly. "It's up to how consumers are buying and how they start to share," Arist Mastorides, a representative for Kimberly-Clark North America. Kimberly-Clark is the umbrella company behind behind big brands such as Cottonelle and Scott.

"We are working around the clock to help get these essential products back on the shelf," Mastorides told CNBC Make It, "... our teams see those empty shelves and they are working really hard, really safely to make sure that we close the gap."

It's important we all buy responsibly. If you've still got a bit of a stash left, please avoid panic-buying every pack you come across.

Read on for a guide of the online retailers that still have stock of toilet paper available for delivery. In the UK, many big supermarkets' delivery slots are very booked up (see our guide to which supermarkets still have delivery slots available? for more on this), but we've hunted down some independent and alternative online stores where you can still order toilet paper for delivery.

Where to buy toilet paper in the US

Scott 1000 toilet paper (15 rolls) | $12.39 at Target

This septic tank-safe toilet roll from Scott is back in stock for delivery. Order from Target today for delivery in around 10 days' time.

Scott Comfort Plus (9 mega rolls) | $8.99 at Target

Grab the last pack of mega toilet rolls at Target. Scott Comfort Plus is back stock for delivery ... but there are not many left at all, so you'll need to be speedy!

Toilet roll at Target | Various prices at Target.com

There are quite a few toilet paper buying options at Target. However, many are unavailable for delivery, and require you to pick up in store. Click through to browse availability in your area.

Browse all Walgreens toilet paper | Various prices at Walgreens.com

At time of writing, there was no toilet paper available for delivery from Walgreens. However, there are plenty of options to click and collect from in-store. Click through to find a pack of toilet paper in your local store, and reserve for collection.

Toilet paper at Office Depot | Various prices at OfficeDepot.com

There is some stock of toilet paper at Office Depot, but none currently available for delivery. Click through to check if there's any available locally for in-store pickup near you.

Toilet roll at Sears and Sears Marketplace | Various prices at Sears

There's no toilet paper at Sears directly at the moment, but Sears Marketplace does have some options to explore. Click through to browse your options.

UNAVAILABLE Cottonelle toilet paper | $12.69 at Target

This pack of 12 mega rolls (equal to 48 regular rolls, apparently) is in stock for delivery right now... but there are not many left at all, so you'll need to be fast!

UK: Where to buy toilet paper

Luxury soft toilet roll (42 rolls) | £8 at Tesco

This luxury toilet paper from Tesco has a new pattern. Exciting times. It's FSC-certified – which means you're supporting responsible forest management – and available to order for home delivery at the moment.

Luxury Soft Eco toilet tissue (9 rolls) | £3.75 at Tesco

Keep things environmentally friendly with this Tesco Eco Toilet paper. It's 100% recycled, soft and strong, and it's in stock to order today.

Freedom toilet paper (45 rolls) | £19.99 at ebay

This 3-ply quilted loo paper is available to order at ebay, for just 44p per roll. It's coming from London as is dispatched within one day.

Cusheen Quilted toilet paper (60 rolls) | £24.99 at ebay

Stock up with 60 rolls of quilted toilet paper at ebay today. It's shipping from London, and dispatched within a day. It also has a quilted surface for extra luxury. If you want something even fancier, there's a lavender-scented version in stock too.

Browse all toilet paper at ebay

Once you've exhausted all the usual channels and brands, it's time to start looking further afield. Ebay has been an unexpectedly reliable source of toilet paper for the past few weeks. Sure, some of it is slightly utilitarian looking, but it'll do the job. Keep an eye on where it's shipping from, and the delivery date.

Browse all Tesco loo roll

Browse the full range of toilet paper at Waitrose

Essential Ultra bathroom tissue | £3.70 (9 rolls) Waitrose

Grab this 9-pack of toilet paper from the Waitrose Essentials range for £3.70. In stock now. Note: you can't currently book new delivery slots at Waitrose, unless you're vulnerable or elderly.

Essential Ultra Soft Bathroom Tissue (16 rolls) | £6 at Waitrose

This multipack of Waitrose Essentials loo roll it's ultra-soft, and in stock. Delivery and click and collect slots are reserved for the elderly and vulnerable.

Andrex Aloe Vera toilet paper (9 rolls) | £5.75 at Tesco

This 'skin kind' toilet paper from Andrex has a 'CleanRipple' texture designed to help remove bacteria. It's dermatologically tested, and available to buy at Tesco right now.

UNAVAILABLE Andrex Supreme Quilts (9 rolls) | £5.75 at Tesco

This 4-ply Andrex toilet paper has 'plush cushiony layers' and a touch of silk. It's probably the most luxurious loo roll ever, and it's in stock at Tesco right now.

Australia: Where to buy toilet paper

Regal Interleaved Recycled Toilet Tissue 1 Ply - 400 sheets - 45 pack | AU$69.85

Sure it's only 1-ply, but you get a whopping 45 rolls of this stuff for only AU$69.85! This stash is sure to last you a while so if you've got a large family or IBS, this product is perfect for you. What else is there to say about toilet paper?

Tork T4 Advanced Toilet Roll 700 Sheets 8 Pack | AU$15.98 at Officeworks

The Tork T4 advanced toilet rolls have 700 2-ply sheets that feature a luxurious micro-emboss. Available in a handy eight-pack, this product is also FSC certified, so you can be sure your purchase supports healthy forests and protects wildlife.

Greatfun 10 Rolls Soft Professional Series Premium 3-Ply | AU$15 at Amazon

You can grab this 10-pack of 3-ply toilet rolls from Amazon for an affordable AU$15! This is an unknown brand to the Australian market as the seller distributes this product from Asia, but if this makes no difference to you and you're on a tight budget, this is a great deal.

Overmal-AU 10x 3-Ply White Toilet Paper Pack | AU$16.78 at Amazon

Can't find toilet paper whenever you go to the supermarket? No need to get frustrated, you can grab this environmentally friendly recycled pack of toilet paper for an affordable AU$16.78 though Amazon.

Eco Earth Friendly Toilet Paper (9 x 21cm roll) | AU$23.79 at Amazon

This toilet paper product looks similar to the ones that you would find in a public restroom but nonetheless, it will do the job. As the title suggests, this toilet paper is eco-friendly, made out of wood pulp material with no added chemicals. Great for a large family or someone who just wants an emergency supply in the event they can't find any at the supermarket.

Quilton 3-ply Toilet Paper (48 pack) | AU$78.32 at Mega Office Supplies

Are you a person who likes the finer things in life? Don't settle for your everyday bog roll when you can grab this pack of high-end Quilton 3-ply luxury golden-throne cloth (aka toilet paper). The super soft tissue will make going to the toilet a more pleasant experience while the individual packaging, embossed paper and the added scent will give a touch of class to your les toilettes.