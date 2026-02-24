This Braun electric shaver is the best we’ve ever tried – and it’s now £260 cheaper
T3’s favourite electric shaver hits all-new low price – here’s why you should buy it
If you’re looking for a new electric shaver, I’ve just found a great deal on the Braun Series 9 Pro+ which takes this premium grooming tool down to its cheapest ever price.
The Braun Series 9 Pro+ sits at the number one spot in our best electric shaver guide and has done for over a year. There are many reasons for this which I’ll get into below, but the main reason we love it so much is its expert performance on both long and short hair, its premium build and exceptional battery life.
Originally priced at £499.99, the Braun Series 9 Pro+ has been discounted to £239.99, saving you a massive £260 on this high quality electric shaver. Available at Boots, this deal comes with the Braun Series 9 Pro+ shaver, charging stand and charger, travel case and cleaning brush.
Save £260 on the Braun Series 9 Pro+ in the Boots sale. This waterproof electric shaver can be used both wet and dry, and features Precision Blades that get close to the skin while still protecting and nourishing it. It also has a Li-Ion battery that gives the shaver up to 60 minutes of battery life.
As mentioned, the Braun Series 9 Pro+ is in the top spot in our electric shaver guide, and it’s been pretty hard to beat. Whether you want to completely remove your facial hair or style your beard, the Braun Series 9 Pro+ can do that for you and then some.
The Braun Series 9 Pro+ has Ultra Thin Precision Blades that work alongside its AutoSense motor to cut hair that’s close to the skin. It works on all types of hair, including thick, wiry beard hair, and uses its motor and sensors to analyse the density of your beard and adapts its shaving power.
With its 5+1 technology, the Braun Series 9 Pro+ has a ProTimmer, ProLift Blade, OptiFoil, Direct&Cut Blade and a SkinGuard to offer a customisable shave that’s moisturising and protective. Its 40° shaving head adapts to your face and neck so it stays in close contact, even with hard-to-reach areas, and prevents any nicks or cuts.
The only negative we could find when reviewing the Braun Series 9 Pro+ was its expensive price, but this deal at Boots has made it more affordable.
