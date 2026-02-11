Feeling the chill? These 3 electric blankets are cheaper than ever and will keep you toasty warm

It’s not getting any warmer so if you’re feeling the chill – especially in the evenings – then you might want to invest in an electric blanket .

Electric blankets are a quick and easy way to warm up after a long day. Aside from being toasty warm, electric blankets are much more affordable to put on than your heating. Most only cost around 40p to run for eight hours at a time, and while it’s not recommended to sleep with an electric blanket , they can keep you warm for several hours a day.

But it’s always nice to save a bit more cash where you can, which is why I’ve found the best three electric blanket deals that you can buy right now – and they’re cheaper than ever!

Slumberdown Comfy Heated Throw Blanket: was £60 now £26.50 at Amazon Get 56% off the Slumberdown Comfy Heated Throw Blanket at Amazon. This blanket is made from a soft fleece material and comes with 10 heat settings. It has a timer that shuts it off after a prolonged period of time, and it only costs 3p an hour to run.

Dreamland Luxury Heated Throw: was £69.99 now £39.99 at John Lewis Save £30 on the Dreamland Luxury Heated Throw at John Lewis. This electric blanket uses Intelliheat technology that responds to temperature changes while you relax and sleep so you don’t get overly hot during the day or night. This deal is available on the pink version of the Dreamland Luxury Heated Throw.