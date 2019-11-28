In a saturated streaming market, the Roku Stick is certainly rivalling the big guns. Offering 4K HDR quality viewing, voice control, and simple set-up, you can now get all of this and more for a fantastic price, thanks to these best Roku Stick Black Friday deals.

The Roku Stick offers something Amazon and Apple don’t — 4K HDR streaming for less than £50. That’s right — the Roku Stick is pretty powerful, and even better, already available for a great price. Get access to free TV, live news, sports, music, and more from a device you can fit in your pocket.

Whether you’re going on holiday, going to a friend’s house, or simply moving from the lounge to your bedroom, simply plug in the Roku Stick, connect it to the internet, and get ready to watch all of your favourite shows and films in the best ever quality.

New to the Roku Stick is its voice control, which allows you to give Alexa-style commands. And if you don’t fancy using your voice, you can simply download the app onto your phone and control your Roku Stick without picking up a remote control.

Easy set up, wall-mounted TV compatibility, automatic software updates, and even private mobile listening make the Roku Stick the most convenient way to access all of your favourite streaming channels.

The best Roku Stick Black Friday deals

Access Amazon Play, Netflix, YouTube, Crackle, Spotify, Pandora, and even watch films on Roku’s own streaming channel with the recently updated Roku Stick.

