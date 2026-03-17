Quick Summary After a late 2025 reveal, Philips' retro 1980s-styled speaker and headphone 'Moving Sound' products are due on sale this summer. A duo of speakers, a pair of headphones and a pair of earbuds complete the range, each of which will be available in striking retro yellow, or a simpler black – with neon pink accents, of course.

It was in September last year that Philips went all-out on its 1980s-themed speaker reimaginations, revealing the Moving Sound range for the first time.

Those models were early teasers of what was to come, though, with Philips now finally announcing pricing for the summer 2026 on-sale date of these four products.

The range comprises two speakers, the MS80 'The Tube', and MS60 'The Roller'; and a pair of headphones products, in the MS3 'The Buds' and MS1 'The Ringo Duo' earbuds.

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Below is the Euro pricing of each of those four products – availability in other regions and reletive pricing is unknown at this stage.

MS80 The Tube: €349.99

MS60 The Roller: €179.99

MS3 The Buds: €79.99

MS1 The Ring Duo: €34.99

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Philips) (Image credit: Philips ) (Image credit: Philips ) (Image credit: Philips)

As you can see from the gallery of speaker images above – for the MS80 and MS60 models depicted – everything in the Moving Sound range comes in the retro iconic yellow finish, or there's a more subdued black variant. Both feature neon pink highlights to their designs, giving that real 80s flex.

Each of these models pays homage to a true 1980s original product, reimagined for the modern era with wireless connectivity and upgraded sound. From the Boombox era, to super-lightweight on-ear headphones, there's something for everyone here.

The initial specification of each product was teased in September of last year – check out my breakdown of the range from then – and the core of each seems to have remained intact for the final release date. Whether, however, that'll cover the UK and wider regions is to be confirmed at this stage.