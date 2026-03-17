Move over LG, Philips' new OLED TV maintains one untouchable feature

Quick Summary Philips' latest top-tier TV, the OLED 911, builds its feature set around the same Primary RGB Tandem 2.0 panel as LG's OLED G6. However, Philips offers ongoing Bowers & Wilkins audio, offering an out-of-the-box audio experience that remains untouchable.

Philips has just revealed its 2026 flagship OLED set: the OLED 911, which updates the previous OLED 910 model with some upgraded features.

Principal among those is the latest 'Primary RGB Tandem 2.0' panel, utilising the core technology of what you'll find in the LG OLED G6 – but with Philips' own processing spin via its 10th Gen P5 AI Engine processor.

This new Philips panel offers Dolby Vision 2 Max, however, giving it certification that's a step beyond its LG peer.

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But there's one ongoing relationship that maintains Philips' quiet dominance among the best OLED TVs. And that comes down to out-of-the-box audio quality.

For many years, Philips has partnered with Bowers & Wilkins to deliver integrated sound systems in its top TVs. And the OLED 911 comes with a 3.1 setup, neatly set below the panel in a "lozenge" enclosure.

How that appears differs depending on set size, with the smaller 48- and 55-inch models offering one visual, the 65- and 77-inch models a different appearance.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Philips / TP Vision) (Image credit: Philips / TP Vision) (Image credit: Philips / TP Vision)

Whichever size, however, you'll get a left/centre/right arrangement, comprising "two new 45mm mid-range glass-fibre drivers plus a 19mm titanium dome tweeter".

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The rear of the set, meanwhile, has a "dedicated decoupled bass enclosure featuring a new slimmer 75mm subwoofer supported by four, force-cancelling, passive radiators".

All of which adds up to bigger, bolder sound than many of the best TVs can muster – unless, of course, you add one of the best soundbars alongside. Which is something the Philips OLED 911 simply doesn't require. You can add a separate sub if you wish, too.

There's a lot more on the OLED 911's list too. The inclusion of Ambilight on all sides is a given, with support for the new smart home AmbiScape expansion feature.

Unlike its predecessor, the latest set also delivers four HDMI 2.1 ports – meaning all four are the latest standard, not just two of them. That's great for gamers, offering the full suite of VRR and ALLM, without the eARC port 'eating up' a slot unnecessarily.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Philips / TP Vision) (Image credit: Philips / TP Vision) (Image credit: Philips / TP Vision)

In addition to the OLED 911, the Philips OLED 951 (pictured above) – available in 65- and 77-inch screen sizes only – is the model to do away with this integrated sound system, for those who prefer such a setup, while offering a more powerful 'Dual' processor.

The Philips OLED 911 will be available from June, while the OLED 951 will follow in September. Pricing is yet to be confirmed, but will follow in the near future.

It looks as though Philips has just seriously upped its OLED game with these two models. From top Bowers & Wilkins sound quality, to four HDMI ports, Dolby Vision 2 Max for improved motion handling, and its unique Ambilight upsell.