"Gamers will love it": Philips AmbiScape takes immersive lighting next level

Quick Summary After a trial in 2025, Philips AmbiScape – which extends Ambilight from the rear of a TV to work in tandem with up to four additional E27 smart bulbs – will roll out for the full 2026 range (Philips 8000 series and above). Gamers, in particular, will love this immersive technology, as it also ties-in with Philips Evnia gaming monitors – providing a full-room immersive lighting experience with minimal latency.

There's one TV brand which has a really impressive unique selling point. Philips' higher-end sets come with something that's called Ambilight.

Its purpose? To project an image beyond a display's edges and onto surrounding walls, creating greater immersion but also reducing eye-strain as a result.

It's long been one of Philips' brilliant selling points, giving customers yet more reason to consider its sets among the best OLED TVs available. Although they're region-limited – you can't buy in the States, for example.

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Now, however, Philips is taking Ambilight to the next level with an upgrade feature called AmbiScape – and it sure looks like one great TV-meets-smart-home tie-in.

AmbiScape goes beyond the TV's Ambilight light source and can also interact with up to four additional smart bulbs – such as those in lamps or main lights.

This announcement comes in tandem with Philips' latest TV reveal, with the new OLED 911 top-end model one of the sets able to offer the AmbiScape feature.

(Image credit: Philips / TP Vision)

This isn't limited to Philips Hue either: you'll be able to make this work with brands "including Wiz, NanoLeaf, Philips Hue and IKEA". And there could be even more added in the future.

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Initially that's for E27 smart bulb types only, as they can offer "a latency of less than 0.5 seconds" for rapid, in-sync response that makes AmbiScape feel like an extension of Ambilight.

This isn't the first time AmbiScape has been in the news, however, with an early trial available on a small number of 2025 Philips models. For 2026, however, the "full Philips TV series from the 8000 Series and above will feature AmbiScape".

It looks like a feature that gamers, in particular, will love – especially as the system can extend the effect of Philips Evnia gaming monitors, too.