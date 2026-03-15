Rabbit is back – this time with a compact netbook with Chromebook pricing

Quick summary Rabbit has announced that its new Project Cyberdeck is a device built for "vibe coding" that keeps to a compact form factor. Still in development, this project promises to be powerful enough to work with AI servers, but affordable enough to make it a must-have for developers.

Rabbit – maker of the controversial Rabbit P1 – has shared a sneak peak at its new portable laptop style device that goes by the name of Project Cyberdeck. This as yet finished device is being created as a coding notebook for developers.

The idea, the company's CEO Jesse Lyu told Engadget, is to offer a device for software engineers that has a small form factor like a netbook, yet enough power to offer on-the-go "vibe coding".

To get an idea of what that might look like, the company said it took inspiration from the Sony Vaio P netbook which has an 8-inch screen and compact keyboard.

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Currently the alternative is a low-cost PC like a Chromebook. The problem? These use flexible silicone sheets under their keys to save on space and cost but that isn't something coders will enjoy typing on for extended periods.

(Image credit: Sony)

At the time of publishing, the final specs for Project Cyberdeck have not been announced. Lyu has shared in renders that it should feature four USB-C ports for connecting to peripherals, monitors and the like.

It should have a 7-inch OLED screen with a 165Hz refresh rate and 815 nits brightness. Expect the keyboard to be a 40% unit with low-profile mechanical keys and a hot swappable PCB.

Powering the device will be a chipset equivalent to the Raspberry Pi 5 in terms of benchmark performance – which features a Broadcom BCM2712 quad-core ARM Cortex A76 at 2.4GHz and 16GB of RAM.

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The end result should be a device that won't slow when communicating with AI servers, like Anthropic's or OpenAI's, but will still remain affordable enough to be a really appealing option for developers.

Project Cyberdeck will run Linux OS with the option for users to modify that and install any third-party tools that are wanted. Plus, any software developed for RabbitOS will be available through command-line prompts.

Rabbit hopes to release the Cyberdeck in 2026.