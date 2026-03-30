Razer Blade 16 gets even more potent for 2026 – and flies in the face of RAMageddon

How is this so thin yet still so face-melting-fast?

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Razer Blade 16 (2026)
(Image credit: Razer)
Quick Summary

The latest Razer Blade 16 remains the company's thinnest gaming laptop, yet super-charges performance with a 33% processing boost.

The use of LPDDR5X-9600MHz RAM makes this a super speedy gaming laptop that should go the distance thanks to a 60% boost in battery efficiency.

The new Razer Blade (2026) has been unveiled and it remains the company's thinnest gaming laptops despite packing in utterly ridiculous amounts of power.

You can spec this out with up to 64GB of the latest LPDDR5X-9600Mhz RAM covering most gaming, video editing and AI-tool related needs.

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And this wouldn't be complete without a serious GPU to make the most of all these specs. As such you get an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 which is running Blackwell architecture.

The laptop also supports Razer's own HyperBoost which, with a connected Cooling Pad, can help push the laptop to maximum performance capabilities.

Despite being just 14.9mm thick and weighing in at 2.14kg thanks to that T6-grade aluminium unibody, this manages to offer a 33% CPU performance increase over last year's model.

The 16-inch display does all of that power justice as it packs a QHD+ 240Hz OLED with VESA DisplayHDR and TrueBlack 1000 certification, plus NVIDIA G-SYNC support.

Everything should be able to chug along even when unplugged thanks to a battery efficiency improvement that gets up to 15 hours of video playback use.

Connectivity is also excellent with Thunderbolt 5 for 120Gbps file transfers, Bluetooth 6.0, WiFi 7 and a further three USE 3.2 ports, a Thunderbolt 4, full-sized HDMI 2.1 port plus a UHS-II SD Card Reader.

Audio is worth a mention too as this uses THX Spatial Audio+ to offer 7.1.4 Surround Sound when using 3.5mm connected headphones.

Razer Blade 16 (2026)

(Image credit: Razer)

Razer Blade 16: Pricing and release date

The Razer Blade 16 with a GPU of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 (16GB VRAM) and RAM of 32 GB LPDDR5X-9600 MHz is out to buy now.

Pricing is £3,099.99 / €3599.99 / US$3,499.99 (approx. AU$6,000).

Luke Edwards
Luke Edwards
Freelance contributor

Luke is a freelance writer for T3 with over two decades of experience covering tech, science and health. Among many things, Luke writes about health tech, software and apps, VPNs, TV, audio, smart home, antivirus, broadband, smartphones and cars. In his free time, Luke climbs mountains, swims outside and contorts his body into silly positions while breathing as calmly as possible.

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