Razer Blade 16 gets even more potent for 2026 – and flies in the face of RAMageddon

Quick Summary The latest Razer Blade 16 remains the company's thinnest gaming laptop, yet super-charges performance with a 33% processing boost. The use of LPDDR5X-9600MHz RAM makes this a super speedy gaming laptop that should go the distance thanks to a 60% boost in battery efficiency.

The new Razer Blade (2026) has been unveiled and it remains the company's thinnest gaming laptops despite packing in utterly ridiculous amounts of power.

While the device already comes with the powerful Intel Core Ultra 9 386H, that can be clocked to 4.9GHz, it's also sporting some serious RAM to back that up.

You can spec this out with up to 64GB of the latest LPDDR5X-9600Mhz RAM covering most gaming, video editing and AI-tool related needs.

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And this wouldn't be complete without a serious GPU to make the most of all these specs. As such you get an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 which is running Blackwell architecture.

The laptop also supports Razer's own HyperBoost which, with a connected Cooling Pad, can help push the laptop to maximum performance capabilities.

Despite being just 14.9mm thick and weighing in at 2.14kg thanks to that T6-grade aluminium unibody, this manages to offer a 33% CPU performance increase over last year's model.

The 16-inch display does all of that power justice as it packs a QHD+ 240Hz OLED with VESA DisplayHDR and TrueBlack 1000 certification, plus NVIDIA G-SYNC support.

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Everything should be able to chug along even when unplugged thanks to a battery efficiency improvement that gets up to 15 hours of video playback use.

Connectivity is also excellent with Thunderbolt 5 for 120Gbps file transfers, Bluetooth 6.0, WiFi 7 and a further three USE 3.2 ports, a Thunderbolt 4, full-sized HDMI 2.1 port plus a UHS-II SD Card Reader.

Audio is worth a mention too as this uses THX Spatial Audio+ to offer 7.1.4 Surround Sound when using 3.5mm connected headphones.

(Image credit: Razer)

The Razer Blade 16 with a GPU of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 (16GB VRAM) and RAM of 32 GB LPDDR5X-9600 MHz is out to buy now.

Pricing is £3,099.99 / €3599.99 / US$3,499.99 (approx. AU$6,000).