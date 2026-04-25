The world's thinnest glass gaming mouse mat is here and this is why that's exciting

Quick Summary The Razer Atlas Pro is the company's – and world's – thinnest solid glass mouse mat designed specifically for gaming. At 1.9mm thin, with a rubber base for grip, and comprising glass materials, it should all combine for the most wrist-friendly and accurate pick-up gaming experience possible.

The new Razer Atlas Pro is what the company claims to be the world's thinnest glass gaming mouse mat. It's certainly the thinnest the company has ever come up with and the first I've seen at this level.

Why does this matter? To put it simply, the thinner the mouse mat, the more comfortable a position for your wrist, which should mean longer term use without worry about any discomfort.

And why glass? As you might expect, the smooth low-friction surface of glass makes for one of the most effortless to use while gaming. That should result in longer term comfort and the most accurate detection of movements for ideal gaming controls.

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The Razer Atlas Pro is just 1.9mm from top to bottom – and that includes the rubber base at the bottom that stops any slide.

This is the first time a mousepad has broken the sub-2mm barrier, making it the world's thinnest, says Razer. The glass itself is just 1.1mm thick – vastly thinner than the usual 3mm glass pad.

Crucially, this glass is also 9H rated on the hardness scale. That should mean you don't need to worry about scratches or scrapes as this will be super resistant. And, to be extra safe, there's a protective coating that makes it very easy to wipe clean.

(Image credit: Razer)

The Razer Atlas Pro is out now and comes in White and Black colour options. This is priced at $129.99 / £97 on Razer. At that price you'll want to be extra careful not to drop this, or start using it as a drinks coaster.