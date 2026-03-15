What is the "Hello Apple" Instagram account and should you follow?
Our stories and yours are coming, says Apple
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Quick Summary
A new official Instagram account has appeared from Apple, called @helloapple.
This is expected to offer some of the latest news and stories from the company.
Apple has just launched a new social media account on Instagram called @helloapple.
This new communication channel for the company has appeared alongside its existing @apple account and already has almost 100,000 followers after just six posts. But what's it's purpose?
The new account has already been used to promote Apple MacBook and iPhone products. Specifically, it's posted about the new Apple MacBook Neo, reposted about Apple TV-F1 and more.Article continues below
Apple hasn't given much away about this new communication line aside from the bio which simply reads: "Our stories, and yours".
Overall, the posts come across as a bit less corporate than the tech giant's other Insta account, in favour of more fun and perhaps Gen Z focused messaging.
It's worth noting that Apple has been promoting its MacBook Neo on TikTok with great success of late. It would be a small jump to suggest this success, and Apple's new focus, is on a younger market as it moves into this more affordable laptop space.
A whole new Instagram account just to sell one laptop? Indeed that would seem a bit much, although not beyond Apple's reach. This feels more like a longer term strategy to market towards students in school, colleges and universities where it's new entry-level MacBook could make a lot of future sales.
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Luke is a freelance writer for T3 with over two decades of experience covering tech, science and health. Among many things, Luke writes about health tech, software and apps, VPNs, TV, audio, smart home, antivirus, broadband, smartphones and cars. In his free time, Luke climbs mountains, swims outside and contorts his body into silly positions while breathing as calmly as possible.
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