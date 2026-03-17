DJI’s “fantastic beginner drone” with 4K video and sub-249g weight drops to lowest ever price
DJI Neo 2 is now cheaper than ever
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DJI likes to piggyback on Amazon's sales events, as it did with last week's Spring Sale. However, good offers on products from the best drone brand are available pretty much continuously. Case in point: the capable Neo 2 is down to its lowest-ever price on Amazon right now.
The deal is for the ‘drone only’ version, meaning it doesn’t include a remote. While that might be a drawback with other drones, the Neo 2 can be operated using onboard buttons or simple hand gestures, making extra hardware largely unnecessary.
DJI’s lightweight beginner drone packs 4K video, smart subject tracking and automated flight modes into a palm-sized design. With sub-249g weight, onboard controls and gesture support, it’s built to capture smooth, hands-free footage without the complexity of traditional drones.
Despite its compact size, the DJI Neo 2 packs in a surprisingly capable set of features. Weighing just around 151g, it comfortably sits below the 249g threshold, making it easier to fly in more places without heavy restrictions.
The drone features a 1/2-inch sensor capable of shooting 4K video at up to 60 fps (even higher frame rates for slow motion), paired with a two-axis gimbal that keeps footage smooth and usable straight out of the camera. Still images top out at 12MP, which is more than enough for social and casual use.
Features like ActiveTrack, QuickShots and automated modes such as orbiting or “selfie” flights allow it to follow subjects and capture content with minimal input. Gesture and app-based control also make it easy to operate without extra accessories.
From a safety standpoint, the Neo 2 has full propeller guards and omnidirectional sensing, including LiDAR, to help it avoid obstacles and remain stable, even in less-than-ideal conditions.
You also get around 19 minutes of flight time per charge, plus 49GB of internal storage, so there’s plenty of room to capture multiple clips before needing to land or offload footage.
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Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator for T3.com and T3 Magazine, where he works as Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, action cameras, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019.
His work has also appeared on TechRadar and Fit&Well, and he has collaborated with creators such as Garage Gym Reviews. Matt has served as a judge for multiple industry awards, including the ESSNAwards. When he isn’t running, cycling or testing new kit, he’s usually roaming the countryside with a camera or experimenting with new audio and video gear.
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