Sky shocks millions of TV customers with great free surprise – 1,000s of hours of new movies and shows at your finger tips
The Ultimate TV expansion has already begun
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Quick Summary
The first of the streaming services being added to Sky TV has arrived.
Disney+ Standard with Ads is now free to all Sky Q customers, as well as Sky Glass and Sky Stream with an Ultimate TV subscription.
Sky recently announced that it was expanding its Ultimate TV package with some great, free extras – namely the HBO Max, Disney+ and Hayu streaming services.
That means Sky Glass, Sky Stream and Sky Q customers are getting standard membership to each of them at no extra cost. And that's on top of Netflix, which is already included.
Just £39 per month (down from £41 per month)
Sky's Ultimate TV package now includes Disney+ as well as Netflix, and will soon add the HBO Max and Hayu streaming services for free too. You can get it with full fibre broadband in this great deal. But be quick, it is only available until 1 April 2026.
But in a surprise move, the first of the trio of new additions has already arrived. Disney+ Standard with Ads is now available to Sky Q customers, plus those with Ultimate TV on Sky Glass or Sky Stream. It's also free for Sky customers with the Essential TV package and the Sky Cinema add-on.Article continues below
Many (us included) didn't expect Disney+ to arrive so soon. It was thought that it would be added when HBO Max launches next week – on 26 March. So it comes as a very pleasant shock.
How to get Disney+ for free on Sky
If you are a Sky Glass or Sky Stream customer, you should see a new Disney+ rail on your TV with details on how to activate your subscription. It will give you the £5.99 Standard with Ads tier at no cost, which includes access to all of the shows and films on the platform (with advertising support).
However, if you want to upgrade your subscription, you can do that at a reduced rate too – you'll pay the difference between the new tier's cost and the £5.99 of the Standard with Ads fee.
For example, if you want 4K HDR (Dolby Vision) streaming and Dolby Atmos sound, you can upgrade at £9 extra per month, rather than the usual £14.99 price.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Also, if you have an existing Disney+ subscription, you can move your account over to Sky and continue with your account with the saving applied.
HBO Max will be slightly different when it launches next week as it'll be completely new to the UK. We'll update you on details closer the time.
With Disney+ now added, the Sky Ultimate TV plan is formidable – all of the UK's Freeview channels, plus all of Sky's own live and on demand, Netflix and now Disney+ too. That's many 1,000s of hours of TV shows and movies to watch immediately.
HBO Max and Hayu will add to that soon – all for just £24.99 per month, which even includes a Sky Stream puck to stream it on.
And if you also want an internet deal to go along with that, Sky is currently offering a discount on its TV and 300Mbps full fibre broadband bundle. You can get Ultimate TV plus the broadband plan for just £39 per month (down from £41). That's without an upfront fee, too.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
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