Quick Hit: These Adidas trainers are made entirely by hand

Adidas Originals and artisanal sneaker-makers Hender Scheme have officially confirmed the collaboration a lot of people have been waiting for.

Hender Scheme, for those unaware, has been the passion project of Ryo Kashiwazaki for past seven years. It's become famous for reconstructing classic sneaker designs in premium, vegetable-tanned leather.

The new Adidas collab includes handmade versions of the Micro Pacer (minus the pedometer), NMD (minus the Boost midsole), and Superstar.

Limited to 300 units of each silhouette, the designs will be paired down, crafted from premium leather, and feature the Adidas logo.

Crucially, though, every shoe will be hand-made by Hender Scheme - not machine made in one of Adidas' factories.

"We are making these shoes our way, so we can only make so many,” Kashiwazaki told The Business of Fashion. “But we also love sneakers, and what Adidas does in a different way, like manual versus industrial products. So maybe we can find a way in the future where these methods can work together.”

The sneakers will be available to buy on September 2nd, for between $900 (around £680) and $1,000 (around £750). Expect the resale value to be much higher.

