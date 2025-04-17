TAG Heuer’s new sunglasses are ultra-light and vintage-inspired – but they’ll cost you
TAG Heuer is back with new vintage-inspired eyewear line-up
QUICK SUMMARY
TAG Heuer has debuted its Spring/Summer 2025 Eyewear collection.
Featuring three new eyewear lines, the collections include vintage, motorsport and adventure-inspired frames and lenses in multiple colours and sizes.
TAG Heuer has just announced three new luxury eyewear families as part of its Spring/Summer 2025 Eyewear collection. The luxury sunglasses line-up caters to motorsport fans and adventure seekers, but they’re not inexpensive by any means.
While TAG Heuer is better known for its watches, the brand created its eyewear collection back in 2002. The original line-up featured models like Reflex and 27°, but the brand halted production of glasses in 2016. But TAG Heuer made a comeback in 2024 with its first-ever 3D frames, and new eyewear families: Pro Performance, Sport Performance and Daily Performance.
For 2025, TAG Heuer is back with three new eyewear lines, inspired by its heritage and sports background. The new launches include Jack Heuer, Mini Vingt-Sept and Shield Pro, and they might be the fanciest sports sunglasses I’ve seen in a while.
The Jack Heuer collection has to be my favourite of the new launches, and come in three different colours. They look like aviator sunglasses, and feature lightweight Japanese titanium pilot frames that have been enhanced by Chromafade lenses.
As the name suggests, the Jack Heuer sunglasses are in celebration of the great-grandson of TAG Heuer’s founder. The line-up pays homage to Jack Heuers’ Formula 1 partnerships and motorsport innovations, and they have a real 1960s vintage feel. At £670, the Jack Heuer sunglasses certainly aren’t cheap but they’re definitely the more stylish option from the new collections.
The Mini Vingt-Sept sunglasses are another racing-inspired collection and they have a new and improved hinge design. The glasses have a steel 27-degree elliptical hinge that gives the glasses more structure and durability.
With bio-nylon temples, the Mini Vingt-Sept glasses use this material for added comfort, and they have a subtle movement that’s designed to mimic the signature sound of sports car doors. At £430, they’re complete with bold rectangular lenses that are left without a frame, which gives them more of a sports car-inspired look.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Finally, the Shield Pro collection (£390) is designed for athletes and adventure seekers. They look a lot like running and cycling sunglasses, and include an elastic rubber frame, and bio-nylon and recycled graphite materials for flexibility and lightness.
The Shield Pro are quite unusual and might not be for everyone, but TAG Heuer has actually designed them to be so. The glasses come with interchangeable lenses so you only need one pair of glasses for multiple functions and environments. So, you can wear them in extreme conditions while cycling or running, and then swap the lenses to suit everyday wear.
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
TAG Heuer upgrades its iconic Formula 1 watch with Solargraph movement and nine colourways
TAG Heuer revamps its Formula 1 collections at Watches and Wonders
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen
-
Hands on with the TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph Diamond – a versatile chronograph with added bling
A feminine-leaning watch with mass appeal
By Sam Cross
-
Hands on with the TAG Heuer Carrera Tourbillon in Purple – a relatively affordable display of wealth
If you're looking for a tourbillon at a not-entirely-nonsensical price point, this is a good pick
By Sam Cross
-
Hands on with the TAG Heuer Carrera Chronosprint Porsche Rallye – 911 cool for your wrist
If you're a fan of Porsche, this watch is calling you
By Sam Cross
-
Hands on with the TAG Heuer Formula 1 Chronograph – my unexpected love at first sight
A dreamy fusion of modern and retro
By Sam Cross
-
Hands on with the TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph in Purple – the perfect chronograph for most people
TAG Heuer knocks it out of the park with a simple chrono in a cool colour
By Sam Cross
-
TAG Heuer celebrates LVMH Watch Week with six new watches
They all tie in with a racing theme
By Sam Cross
-
TAG Heuer returns to Formula 1 as official timekeeper
The iconic watch brand replaces Rolex to kick off the 75th anniversary of the sport
By Sam Cross