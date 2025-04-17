TAG Heuer’s new sunglasses are ultra-light and vintage-inspired – but they’ll cost you

QUICK SUMMARY TAG Heuer has debuted its Spring/Summer 2025 Eyewear collection. Featuring three new eyewear lines, the collections include vintage, motorsport and adventure-inspired frames and lenses in multiple colours and sizes.

TAG Heuer has just announced three new luxury eyewear families as part of its Spring/Summer 2025 Eyewear collection. The luxury sunglasses line-up caters to motorsport fans and adventure seekers, but they’re not inexpensive by any means.

While TAG Heuer is better known for its watches , the brand created its eyewear collection back in 2002. The original line-up featured models like Reflex and 27°, but the brand halted production of glasses in 2016. But TAG Heuer made a comeback in 2024 with its first-ever 3D frames , and new eyewear families: Pro Performance, Sport Performance and Daily Performance.

For 2025, TAG Heuer is back with three new eyewear lines , inspired by its heritage and sports background. The new launches include Jack Heuer, Mini Vingt-Sept and Shield Pro, and they might be the fanciest sports sunglasses I’ve seen in a while.

The Jack Heuer collection has to be my favourite of the new launches, and come in three different colours. They look like aviator sunglasses, and feature lightweight Japanese titanium pilot frames that have been enhanced by Chromafade lenses.

As the name suggests, the Jack Heuer sunglasses are in celebration of the great-grandson of TAG Heuer’s founder. The line-up pays homage to Jack Heuers’ Formula 1 partnerships and motorsport innovations, and they have a real 1960s vintage feel. At £670, the Jack Heuer sunglasses certainly aren’t cheap but they’re definitely the more stylish option from the new collections.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: TAG Heuer) (Image credit: TAG Heuer) (Image credit: TAG Heuer)

The Mini Vingt-Sept sunglasses are another racing-inspired collection and they have a new and improved hinge design. The glasses have a steel 27-degree elliptical hinge that gives the glasses more structure and durability.

With bio-nylon temples, the Mini Vingt-Sept glasses use this material for added comfort, and they have a subtle movement that’s designed to mimic the signature sound of sports car doors. At £430, they’re complete with bold rectangular lenses that are left without a frame, which gives them more of a sports car-inspired look.

Finally, the Shield Pro collection (£390) is designed for athletes and adventure seekers. They look a lot like running and cycling sunglasses, and include an elastic rubber frame, and bio-nylon and recycled graphite materials for flexibility and lightness.

The Shield Pro are quite unusual and might not be for everyone, but TAG Heuer has actually designed them to be so. The glasses come with interchangeable lenses so you only need one pair of glasses for multiple functions and environments. So, you can wear them in extreme conditions while cycling or running, and then swap the lenses to suit everyday wear.