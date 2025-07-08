7 Hugo Boss fragrances that are better than half price in the Prime Day sale
You can find almost anything in the best Prime Day deals, but my personal favourite is cheap discounts on fragrances, aftershaves, colognes and sprays – if it smells good, I’m in!
In this year’s sale, it’s all about Hugo Boss fragrances, as Amazon is offering BOSS and Hugo Boss men’s colognes and aftershaves for better than half price. To help you save money on your next go-to scent, I’ve rounded up the best seven Hugo Boss fragrances from this year’s sale below – enjoy!
BOSS’ classic Bottled fragrance is now under £50 at Amazon. From the woody family, BOSS Bottled has hints of fruit and spice, making it a perfect everyday fragrance. It has a medium longevity rating so it can last you from morning to evening.
A great evening fragrance, BOSS Bottled Night is over half price for Prime Day. Another woody scent, BOSS Bottled Night has notes of cardamom, musk and birch leaf, giving this aftershave an earthy smell with a hint of spice.
Get 58% off BOSS Bottled Unlimited in the Prime Day sale. A bold aromatic fragrance, BOSS Bottled Unlimited has notes of sandalwood, musk, pineapple and violet – strange, complex and alluring.
Bold and long lasting, BOSS Bottled Absolu is woody, leathery and extremely intense – and under £80 for Prime Day. Suited for night’s out, BOSS Bottled Absolu has layers of leather, patchouli and cedarwood, and comes in a stunning brown-gold bottle.
BOSS Bottled Tonic is now 57% off at Amazon. Rated as the best long lasting Hugo Boss fragrance, BOSS Bottled Tonic is fresh and citrusy, with notes of apple at the top and woody layers at the base.
Save 34% on BOSS Bottled Elixir in this Prime Day deal. This men’s fragrance is rich and spicy, with layers of ginger, vanilla and cedarwood. It’s best worn for date nights and evening events as it’s quite strong and long lasting.
Now under £40, Hugo Boss Man is warm, fruity and versatile. From the amber fragrance family, Hugo Boss Man has complex layers of apple, coriander, frankincense, Szechuan pepper and vanilla bean.
