Go back to school in style with this Berghaus unisex backpack – 33% off with Amazon Prime Day deals

As students in the UK, the US, and around the world prepare to head back to school, college, or university, getting one of the best backpacks is essential – and Amazon Prime Day is delivering the goods in 2025.

Berghaus is a brand that will be familiar to anyone who has ever bought outdoor clothing, as they make durable and weather-ready products. Right now, the Berghaus unisex backpack 25L is on sale with a 33% saving.

Probably the most noticeable feature is the weight: 367g. A light backpack can make all the difference, especially if you're carting around a laptop, a few notepads, a water bottle, and so on.

The backpack is built from tough, water‑repellent polyester that’s ready for daily commutes or weekend hikes and measures 48 × 28 × 18 cm, with easily enough room for all of the essentials of campus life.

The backpack features padded shoulder straps, a top grab handle, and a streamlined silhouette.

There's no frame, just simplicity, comfort, and ease of storage. It also includes an internal organisational pocket, external zip pocket for quick-access items, and splash-proof material for unpredictable weather.

Without breaking the bank, Berghaus is offering a really solid option and saving £13 isn't something to be sniffed at – in 2025, that's the equivalent of two pints.