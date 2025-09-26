Shark’s limited edition hair styler drops to under £200 for Pay Day
Up your hair game with this Shark FlexStyle deal
If you’re looking to upgrade your hair styling game, then you might want to check out the Shark FlexStyle.
For those who don’t want to fork out the money for a Dyson AirWrap, the Shark FlexStyle is an amazing alternative. The limited edition version is currently on sale at John Lewis, taking this premium styler and hair dryer down to under £200.
Shop the limited edition Shark FlexStyle deal
Originally priced at £269.99, the Shark FlexStyle 4-in-1 Air Styler & Hair Dryer is now just £199 at John Lewis, saving you £50. This saving might not be huge but the Shark FlexStyle is rarely on sale, so it’s worth the treat – especially as it’s pay day!
This popular Dyson AirWrap dupe is high quality, affordable and versatile as it comes with plenty of accessories and attachments to suit all hair types. It comes with three heat and airflow settings that catch hair and curls, blow dries and straightens hair to achieve the look you want.
Save £50 on the Shark FlexStyle at John Lewis. Available in pink, the Shark FlexStyle comes with four styling attachments and a storage bag for on-the-go styling. Read our full Shark FlexStyle review for more details.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and more.
In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.