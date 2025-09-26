Shark’s limited edition hair styler drops to under £200 for Pay Day

If you’re looking to upgrade your hair styling game, then you might want to check out the Shark FlexStyle.

For those who don’t want to fork out the money for a Dyson AirWrap, the Shark FlexStyle is an amazing alternative. The limited edition version is currently on sale at John Lewis, taking this premium styler and hair dryer down to under £200.

Shop the limited edition Shark FlexStyle deal

Originally priced at £269.99, the Shark FlexStyle 4-in-1 Air Styler & Hair Dryer is now just £199 at John Lewis, saving you £50. This saving might not be huge but the Shark FlexStyle is rarely on sale, so it’s worth the treat – especially as it’s pay day!