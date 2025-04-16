This curler is the strangest hair tool I’ve ever seen, and it solves one key styling problem

QUICK SUMMARY mdlondon has launched a new curler, aptly named the Curl. It has four interchangeable styling barrels and a right-angle handle that reduces arm ache while styling.

mdlondon has just launched its latest hair tool, the mdlondon Curl. Compared to other curlers, the mdlondon Curl is one of stranger and more unique designs I’ve ever seen, but it seems to solve one key styling problem.

I feel like curlers have really gone out of style over the past few years. To achieve bouncy waves, many people are opting for hair stylers, like the Dyson AirWrap , while others prefer to use hair straighteners to curl their hair.

But if mdlondon’s latest creation is anything to go by, the best curlers could be making a comeback. The aptly named mdlondon Curl can be used to create multiple curling styles, including loose waves, tight ringlets and bouncy blowouts, and it does this with its four interchangeable styling barrels.

mdlondon is well known for its lightweight and compact stylers, like its mdlondon Blow hair dryer. The mdlondon Curl is no exception, as it has a very slim handle and main body of the device. But when you attach the curling barrels, it takes on a whole new look entirely, and looks more similar to a high-powered drill than it does a hair curler!

(Image credit: mdlondon)

Odd looks aside, the mdlondon Curl has an ergonomic design that makes it more comfortable to style your hair at angle angle or height. The curler has a right-angle arm or handle which allows you to curl your hair the way it falls, giving you more control over your styling.

If you’ve ever curled, straightened or even dried your hair, you’ll have probably experienced the dreaded arm ache that comes along with holding up a device and contorting yourself into strange positions to reach different parts of your head. But the mdlondon Curl cancels this out thanks to its right angle design and 170g weight.

The mdlondon Curl comes with four ceramic barrels, including 10mm, 25mm and 32mm sizes and a reverse conical attachment. While most hair stylers on the market today use hot air to style rather than direct heat, the mdlondon Curl has 14 heat settings to choose from that can reach up to 210°C, and has an LED display to show you the temperature.

