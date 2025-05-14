Amorecco debuts ‘world’s first lickable’ perfume – yes, really!

QUICK SUMMARY Amorecco has launched the ‘world’s first lickable perfume’. Designed for a multi-sensory experience, the Amorecco Late Night Gelato smells (and tastes) like vanilla and coconut.

Have you ever worn a perfume that smells so good, you just want to eat it? Well, with this perfume from Amorecco, you can – yes, really. Intimate wellness brand, Amorecco has launched the world’s first ‘lickable’ perfume that’s said to heighten intimacy and connection in the form of a multi-sensory experience.

As the perfume industry continues to grow, edible or ‘lickable’ perfumes have started to emerge – and I’m not sure how I feel about it! What I’ve unfortunately been seeing, more often than not, is fragrances claiming to be edible but the brand not fully explaining the ingredients in them, which doesn’t particularly make me want to give them a taste.

But Amorecco is a new brand that claims to offer the world’s first lickable perfume, and it’s actually listed its ingredients. Currently, Amorecco only offers one perfume ‘flavour’ – which sounds very strange to say – which is Late Night Gelato.

Amorecco’s Late Night Gelato has been made in collaboration with wellness experts and leading perfumers. It’s designed to help you indulge in a multi-sensory experience by combining taste and smell to redefine intimacy and awaken the senses.

(Image credit: Amorecco)

As you’d expect from a gelato-inspired fragrance, Late Night Gelato smells – and tastes – like vanilla and coconut. So, what actually makes it edible? Amorecco’s perfume is made up of ‘generally food-safe’ ingredients as classified by the FDA, and includes water, vanillin, sugar, sweeteners and alcohol. The brand claims that it can be sprayed, tasted and devoured, and it comes in two sizes – 15ml and 50ml.

Is Amorecco an interesting concept? Yes, but I’m not entirely convinced. It sounds fun and of course, I’ll have to wear and taste it myself before I can give my full opinion, but it does seem a little pointless.

Personally, I want my fragrance to last all day so I do wonder about the longevity of it, and the stickiness if brands like Amorecco are encouraging you to eat it. I can’t see many people spraying and then licking their wrists anytime soon – at least I hope not.

