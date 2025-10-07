I’m a men’s fragrances expert – 7 Prime Day deals you should buy from Tom Ford, Hugo Boss and more

The Prime Big Deal Days sale is running over the next two days, a whole month ahead of Black Friday.

If you’ve got any birthdays coming up or you want to get prepare for Christmas – is it too early to utter that festive word?! – then now is the time to get some great savings on bestselling products.

Right now, the best men’s fragrances have huge discounts at Amazon, including colognes and aftershaves from Tom Ford, BOSS, Diesel and more. I’ve rounded up seven of the best fragrance deals below to help you save extra money this Prime Day.

Tom Ford Ombre Leather: was £186 now £134.45 at Amazon Tom Ford fragrances rarely get a discount, but the Tom Ford Ombre Leather Parfum Spray is now under £135 at Amazon. It has notes of violet, jasmine, orris and cedar, and is ideal for evenings and date nights. Read more ▼

Diesel Only The Brave: was £56 now £28.57 at Amazon In the iconic fist bottle, Diesel Only The Brave is now under £30 at Amazon. Fresh, classic and citrusy, Diesel Only The Brave has notes of lemon, mandarin, leather and cedar, and is great for everyday wear. Read more ▼

BOSS The Scent Elixir: was £125 now £74.99 at Amazon BOSS The Scent Elixir is 40% off for Prime Day. From the amber leather fragrance family, BOSS The Scent Elixir has layers of sandalwood and lavandin and a strong pop of spice with red-hot Pimento. Read more ▼

Davidoff Cool Water Intense: was £47 now £22.74 at Amazon Get the Davidoff Cool Water Intense for better than half price in Amazon’s October sale. Inspired by the ocean, Davidoff Cool Water Intense is a bright, summery scent, with notes of green mandarin, coconut and amber. Read more ▼

HUGO Just Different: was £48 now £23.50 at Amazon Hugo Boss, HUGO and BOSS have all had huge savings this Prime Day, so why not give you another one?! HUGO Just Different is half price, and has strong notes of mint, basil, freesia and cashmeran. Read more ▼