I’m a men’s fragrances expert – 7 Prime Day deals you should buy from Tom Ford, Hugo Boss and more
Get up to 61% off men’s fragrances during Prime Big Deal Days
The Prime Big Deal Days sale is running over the next two days, a whole month ahead of Black Friday.
If you’ve got any birthdays coming up or you want to get prepare for Christmas – is it too early to utter that festive word?! – then now is the time to get some great savings on bestselling products.
Right now, the best men’s fragrances have huge discounts at Amazon, including colognes and aftershaves from Tom Ford, BOSS, Diesel and more. I’ve rounded up seven of the best fragrance deals below to help you save extra money this Prime Day.
Tom Ford fragrances rarely get a discount, but the Tom Ford Ombre Leather Parfum Spray is now under £135 at Amazon. It has notes of violet, jasmine, orris and cedar, and is ideal for evenings and date nights.
Get 61% off Hugo Boss Bottled Night during Prime Big Deal Days. This woody fragrance has hints of spice, featuring birch, cardamom, louro amarelo wood and musk.
In the iconic fist bottle, Diesel Only The Brave is now under £30 at Amazon. Fresh, classic and citrusy, Diesel Only The Brave has notes of lemon, mandarin, leather and cedar, and is great for everyday wear.
BOSS The Scent Elixir is 40% off for Prime Day. From the amber leather fragrance family, BOSS The Scent Elixir has layers of sandalwood and lavandin and a strong pop of spice with red-hot Pimento.
Get the Davidoff Cool Water Intense for better than half price in Amazon’s October sale. Inspired by the ocean, Davidoff Cool Water Intense is a bright, summery scent, with notes of green mandarin, coconut and amber.
Hugo Boss, HUGO and BOSS have all had huge savings this Prime Day, so why not give you another one?! HUGO Just Different is half price, and has strong notes of mint, basil, freesia and cashmeran.
Now under £50, Calvin Klein Eternity is a fougere fragrance with strong aromatic and herby notes. Calvin Klein Eternity smells like juniper, coconut, lemon and cardamom, making it a nice everyday scent.
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and more.
In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
