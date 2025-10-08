Oral-B's best electric toothbrush is 70% off this Amazon Prime Day – yes really!
The Oral-B iO5 electric toothbrush has a massive discount for Prime Day – don't miss out on the deal of 2025
Your teeth are incredibly important for all kinds of reasons – your health, your ability to eat food, your smile – and getting the best electric toothbrush can make all the difference outside of dentist and hygienist visits.
Amazon Prime Day is the perfect day to invest in some new teeth-cleaning tech and we've spotted an incredible deal: 70% off the Oral-B iO5 electric toothbrush.
The Oral-B iO5 combines advanced brushing tech with a sleek, user-friendly design to deliver a noticeably thorough clean.
It uses a dentist-inspired round brush head with micro-vibrating bristles to remove plaque effectively while remaining gentle on gums.
A built-in Smart Pressure Sensor lights up red when you press too hard and green when you’re applying the ideal pressure, helping to prevent over-brushing and gum irritation.
Oral-B makes some of the best electric toothbrushes on the market and the iO5 is no exception with 70% off for Prime Day 2.
The iO5 includes five brushing modes – Daily Clean, Sensitive, Whitening, Gum Care and Intense – along with a two-minute timer and 30-second pacer to ensure even coverage across your mouth.
It also connects via Bluetooth to the Oral-B app, which provides real-time feedback, progress tracking and personalised coaching to improve technique.
Battery life lasts around 10 to 12 days from a full charge, and the handle is compatible with all Oral-B iO brush heads. The package typically includes a travel case, charger and one replacement head.
We could all do more to protect and clean our teeth, and getting the Oral-B iO5 is a great way to be proactive and keep your teeth and gums healthy for years.
