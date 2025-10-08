Dyson drops huge Prime Day discount on the Airwrap i.d. – don't miss out on early Christmas presents

Dyson is one of the best brands for gadgets in 2025, making everything from excellent vacuums to hair care products that just work, and the company is offering some tantalising Amazon Prime Day discounts.

We've been scouring the web for the absolute best deals and came across this beauty: the brand new Dyson Airwrap i.d. is the cheapest it's ever been.

To take a step back, the Airwrap i.d. is the latest evolution of Dyson’s acclaimed multi-styler, designed to dry, curl, smooth and volumise hair – now with app connectivity and smarter automation.

Using the MyDyson app, you input your hair type and goals, and the i.d. curl system automatically calculates timing sequences for wrapping, setting and cooling, removing the need for manual timing.

Powered by Dyson’s V9 digital motor, the Airwrap i.d. generates a high-velocity jet of air to create the Coanda effect that wraps hair around the barrel without extreme heat.

An integrated temperature sensor measures airflow hundreds of times per second to keep heat below roughly 150 °C, helping to protect against heat damage.

The device includes multiple attachments – smoothing and volumising brushes, curling barrels, a fast-drying nozzle, and the flyaway smoother – with three heat and three speed settings.

And if that wasn't enough, Dyson has also discounted its Airstrait, which is used for – you guessed it – hair straightening.

The Dyson Airstrait is a unique straightener that dries and straightens hair simultaneously – without hot plates. Instead, it channels two high-velocity air blades at a precise 45° angle to smooth and align hair strands as they dry.

Amazon Prime Day is the ideal moment to take the plunge on getting some new tech or upgrading your old setup, so don't miss out on these big discounts.