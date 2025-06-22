Ghd’s new Wave hair curler is giving me major 90s nostalgia
Ghd brings back the barrel curler with its new Wave hair tool
QUICK SUMMARY
Ghd has launched the Wave Triple Barrel Hair Waver. Priced at £159, the Ghd Wave is perfect for loose beachy waves, and suits all hair types and lengths.
Ghd is bringing back the barrel curler, in the form of its new Wave hair tool. The Ghd Wave Triple Barrel Hair Waver has advanced heating and styling technology that achieves loose beachy waves that last all day – and the curler itself is giving me major 90s vibes and nostalgia.
Most of today’s best hair curlers typically feature the one tong which you wrap your hair around to achieve tight ringlets or casual curls – or some people just use hair straighteners to get a wavy look. But Ghd’s new curler has gone back to the barrel style, and it’s reminding me of the school days when I used to crimp my hair.
The Ghd Wave Triple Barrel Hair Waver has three 32mm barrels that clamp down on hair and offer loose curls with soft edges. Unlike older barrel curlers – or the crimpers I used to use when I was younger – the Ghd Wave is gentle to hair, so it doesn’t leave creases or indentations.
The barrels of the Ghd Wave have dual temperature sensors that maintain a consistent heat of 185-degrees to better protect and style hair. The heat isn’t too extreme and the curler leaves hair looking shiny while eliminating frizz.
While the barrel style might look a bit big and clunky, the Ghd Wave has got an ergonomic design which has been redesigned to be comfortable to hold and maneouver around the head. It also comes in black or white to suit the rest of your hair styling collection.
Like other Ghd products, the Ghd Wave has a sleep mode, so it’ll turn itself off after 60 minutes of non-use – so you don’t have to worry about leaving them on and leaving the house. It also has a built-in safety stand.
If you’re a fan of ringlets, this curler won’t be for you, due to the design of the Ghd Wave. But it’s the perfect styler for beachy waves and loose curls, and at £159, it’s a reasonably priced hair gadget that can help you achieve your summer hair styles.
