My top 5 favourite Tom Ford fragrances drop to super low price in Amazon’s spring sale
Tom Ford fragrances are my favourite – and they’re up to 45% off right now
The first day of the Amazon Spring Deal Days sale is in full swing, and there are plenty of huge savings to be found. During the big sales seasons, I’m always on the lookout for the best men’s fragrances and colognes to give as gifts – and I’ve just found amazing offers on my favourite fragrance brand.
Tom Ford fragrances are some of the most popular on the market, and for good reason. Not only do they come in stylish and luxurious-looking bottles, but they pack the punch when it comes to scent and notes – exactly what you want in a good fragrance.
The only slight downside is that they can be quite expensive, but right now, you can get up to 45% off Tom Ford fragrances at Amazon’s Spring Deal Days. I've rounded up my top five favourites below.
Tom Ford’s Ombre Leather is 45% off in Amazon’s spring sale. As the title suggests, Ombre Leather has strong leather scents, with notes of earthy spices, cedar, jasmine and violet. It’s a blend of sweetness and smokiness, and clings nicely to the skin.
Get 33% off the Tom Ford Oud Wood at Amazon. Arguably the most popular Tom Ford scent, Oud Wood is full of smoky layers, including amber, oud, sandalwood and rosewood. It’s a perfect choice for date night, and hasn’t been this cheap in a while, so be quick!
One of my favourite-looking Tom Ford fragrances, Black Orchid is now 21% off for Amazon’s Spring Deal Days. A combination of musky, fruity and floral notes, Black Orchid is layered with ylang-ylang, woody patchouli, amber, rum and black truffle. Oh, and did I mention the bottle is pretty?!
If you fancy a change from Oud Wood, Tom Ford’s Oud Minerals is now under £95 at Amazon. It might be lesser known than Oud Wood, but it’s perfect for special occasions and offers a woody and sensual smell.
In Amazon’s Spring Deal Days sale, Tom Ford’s Noir Extreme is the cheapest it's ever been. This spicy amber fragrance has notes of ginger and tonka bean, and many fans have commented that it’s a long-lasting scent that sticks around all day long.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
GoPro's latest flagship action cam just got a major price cut in Amazon's spring sale deal
You can pick up the Hero 13 Black with almost 20% off
By Lee Bell Published
-
Sony's new earbuds look like 5-star in-ears – and borrow a key Nothing design feature
The Sony WF-C710N budget earbuds deliver great features at a low price – and there's a new transparent finish option, too
By Mike Lowe Published
-
9 best Valentine's Day men's fragrances 2025: romantic, date night scents for him
T3’s picks for men’s Valentine’s Day fragrances, from Tom Ford, Prada, Gucci and more
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
7 best Cyber Monday watch deals in the USA – Rolex, Tissot, Breitling and more
The best watches to buy right now
By Sam Cross Last updated
-
Can you buy a Rolex in the Cyber Monday sale? Walmart says yes – you'll save over $13,000 in surprise deal!
This diamond-studded Rolex Datejust is far cheaper than usual
By Sam Cross Last updated
-
I own a four-figure fragrance collection – these are the three Black Friday deals from The Fragrance Shop I'd buy
Black Friday is the best time to add to your fragrance collection – here's what I'm buying
By Sam Cross Published
-
9 best Creed fragrances for men 2024: timeless scents to make a lasting impression
Creed is the ultimate destination for luxury fragrances
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
I own this Levi's jacket – it's a bargain at half price in the Prime Day sale!
Get ready for winter with this cosy sherpa-lined jacket
By Sam Cross Published
-
The Dyson Airwrap is $100 off for Prime Day — but it won't last long
The Dyson Airwrap is never reduced, so now's your chance to grab one
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
9 best autumn fragrances for men 2024: woody, spicy and cosy fall-inspired scents
From Tom Ford to YSL, here are the best men’s colognes and aftershaves for autumn
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published