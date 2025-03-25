My top 5 favourite Tom Ford fragrances drop to super low price in Amazon’s spring sale

The first day of the Amazon Spring Deal Days sale is in full swing, and there are plenty of huge savings to be found. During the big sales seasons, I’m always on the lookout for the best men’s fragrances and colognes to give as gifts – and I’ve just found amazing offers on my favourite fragrance brand.

Tom Ford fragrances are some of the most popular on the market, and for good reason. Not only do they come in stylish and luxurious-looking bottles, but they pack the punch when it comes to scent and notes – exactly what you want in a good fragrance.

The only slight downside is that they can be quite expensive, but right now, you can get up to 45% off Tom Ford fragrances at Amazon’s Spring Deal Days. I've rounded up my top five favourites below.

Tom Ford Ombre Leather
Tom Ford Ombre Leather: was £186 now £102 at Amazon

Tom Ford’s Ombre Leather is 45% off in Amazon’s spring sale. As the title suggests, Ombre Leather has strong leather scents, with notes of earthy spices, cedar, jasmine and violet. It’s a blend of sweetness and smokiness, and clings nicely to the skin.

Tom Ford Oud Wood
Tom Ford Oud Wood: was £220 now £147 at Amazon

Get 33% off the Tom Ford Oud Wood at Amazon. Arguably the most popular Tom Ford scent, Oud Wood is full of smoky layers, including amber, oud, sandalwood and rosewood. It’s a perfect choice for date night, and hasn’t been this cheap in a while, so be quick!

Tom Ford Black Orchid
Tom Ford Black Orchid: was £180 now £141.95 at Amazon

One of my favourite-looking Tom Ford fragrances, Black Orchid is now 21% off for Amazon’s Spring Deal Days. A combination of musky, fruity and floral notes, Black Orchid is layered with ylang-ylang, woody patchouli, amber, rum and black truffle. Oh, and did I mention the bottle is pretty?!

Tom Ford Oud Minerals
Tom Ford Oud Minerals: was £108 now £91.80 at Amazon

If you fancy a change from Oud Wood, Tom Ford’s Oud Minerals is now under £95 at Amazon. It might be lesser known than Oud Wood, but it’s perfect for special occasions and offers a woody and sensual smell.

Tom Ford Noir Extreme
Tom Ford Noir Extreme: was £180 now £148.80 at Amazon

In Amazon’s Spring Deal Days sale, Tom Ford’s Noir Extreme is the cheapest it's ever been. This spicy amber fragrance has notes of ginger and tonka bean, and many fans have commented that it’s a long-lasting scent that sticks around all day long.

