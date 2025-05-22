The Argos Big Red Event is back – 9 home and garden deals you should buy
Get up to 50% off air fryers, video doorbells and blenders in Argos’ Big Red Event
The Argos Big Red Event is back! Just in time for the May bank holiday weekend, Argos is dropping its prices on a range of products, including laptops, fitness trackers, air fryers, and much more.
Shop all deals from the Argos Big Red Event
To help you get the most out of the sale – and your money, I’ve rounded up nine of the best home, smart home and garden deals at Argos. From coffee machines to video doorbells, here’s what you should buy from the Argos Big Red Event.
P.S. Before I dive into the deals, it's worth noting that you’ll need to use a code at the checkout – I’ve listed them below for you.
Get 20% off the Tefal Easy Fry Dual XXL 11L Air Fryer at Argos. This big capacity air fryer has asymmetrical drawers, so you can use one basket for big cuts of meat and the other for sides. It has seven programmes to choose from, and can make food for up to 10 people at a time. Use code RED20 at checkout.
The Nespresso Vertuo Next pod coffee machine is half price in Argos’ Big Red Event. We gave it five stars in our Nespresso Vertuo Next review, due to its good looks, ease of use, and great performance. Use code RED50 at checkout, and you can also claim 50 free pods and two free travel mugs with your purchase.
Get 30% off the De’Longhi Specialista Maestro at Argos with the code RED30. This bean-to-cup coffee machine has an integrated bean grinder and milk frother, and while it might look intimidating, it’s surprisingly easy to use and makes delicious coffees.
TikTok’s favourite ice cream maker, the Ninja Creami is now 20% off at Argos. It has multiple settings to play with, including sorbets, milkshakes, ice creams and frozen yoghurt, and it whips up your dessert in minutes. See our Ninja Creami review for more details, and don’t forget to use code RED20 when ordering.
Get the Nutribullet 600 Series Blender for under £70 in the Argos Big Red Event. This blender has a high torque power base and motor that can cut through fruit, vegetables, nuts and ice quickly and efficiently. It also has a clever push-down mechanism to start the blender. Use code RED20.
Our favourite smart lighting brand, Philips Hue has tons of discounts in the Argos sale, including 20% off the Philips Hue B22 Smart Bulb 2-Pack when you use code RED20. The bulbs offer soft white light and they can be controlled via voice commands.
The 5-star Ring Battery Video Doorbell (2024) is now under £80 at Argos. It comes with a chime, is easy to install and means you never have to miss a delivery person or visitor again. See our Ring Battery Video Doorbell (2024) review for more details.
Get your garden ready for summer with 20% off the Flymo EasiGlide 330V 33cm Corded Hover Lawnmower. This corded lawnmower has a powerful 1700W motor, a huge 20-litre grassbox and has two lever handles to make it easy to lift and push around your garden. Use code RED20 at checkout.
The Shark FlexStyle is now 20% off at Argos when you use code RED20. This styler and dryer comes with multiple attachments, so you can curl, dry, straighten and blow dry your hair into many different looks and ways. See our Shark FlexStyle review for more details.
