The Argos Big Red Event is back – 9 home and garden deals you should buy

The Argos Big Red Event is back! Just in time for the May bank holiday weekend, Argos is dropping its prices on a range of products, including laptops, fitness trackers, air fryers, and much more.

Shop all deals from the Argos Big Red Event

To help you get the most out of the sale – and your money, I’ve rounded up nine of the best home, smart home and garden deals at Argos. From coffee machines to video doorbells , here’s what you should buy from the Argos Big Red Event.

P.S. Before I dive into the deals, it's worth noting that you’ll need to use a code at the checkout – I’ve listed them below for you.

Tefal Easy Fry Dual XXL 11L Air Fryer: was £200 now £139 at Argos Get 20% off the Tefal Easy Fry Dual XXL 11L Air Fryer at Argos. This big capacity air fryer has asymmetrical drawers, so you can use one basket for big cuts of meat and the other for sides. It has seven programmes to choose from, and can make food for up to 10 people at a time. Use code RED20 at checkout.

Nespresso Vertuo Next: was £150 now £75 at Argos The Nespresso Vertuo Next pod coffee machine is half price in Argos’ Big Red Event. We gave it five stars in our Nespresso Vertuo Next review , due to its good looks, ease of use, and great performance. Use code RED50 at checkout, and you can also claim 50 free pods and two free travel mugs with your purchase.

Ninja Creami: was £200 now £158.50 at Argos TikTok’s favourite ice cream maker, the Ninja Creami is now 20% off at Argos. It has multiple settings to play with, including sorbets, milkshakes, ice creams and frozen yoghurt, and it whips up your dessert in minutes. See our Ninja Creami review for more details, and don’t forget to use code RED20 when ordering.

Nutribullet 600 Series Blender: was £70 now £55.50 at Argos Get the Nutribullet 600 Series Blender for under £70 in the Argos Big Red Event. This blender has a high torque power base and motor that can cut through fruit, vegetables, nuts and ice quickly and efficiently. It also has a clever push-down mechanism to start the blender. Use code RED20.