The best Canon EOS RP deals for May 2020

Upgrading to a full-frame mirrorless camera will up your photography game, but it can also mean having to lug around a camera far larger than you are used to.

Thankfully the Canon EOS RP only subscribes to half of that description. This is a camera that represents a healthy upgrade from a cropped-frame snapper, but packs its technology into a compact, lightweight body.

According to Canon, the EOS RP weighs in at 485g when the battery and SD memory card are inserted.

Inside that compact shell you will find a 36.2-megapixel CMOS sensor and DIGIC 8 processor. The EOS RP has an ISO range of 100 to 40,000, expandable to between 50 and 102,400, and a 4779-position autofocus system. Shutter speeds range from 1/4000 to 30 seconds.

The camera can manage up to five shots per second, while video can be recorded at up to 4K Ultra HD at 25p.

The rear of the camera houses a three-inch touchscreen display with full articulation, meaning it can be positioned at almost any angle to help frame awkward shots, or take selfies with the display pointing at you.

Canon has given the EOS RP an RF lens mount. There aren’t a huge amount of RF lenses around, so potential buyers will want to check availability and work out what they want to use the camera for before buying. That said, being a well-priced and compact full-frame camera, the RP could be well-suited to those who are new to buying cameras with interchangeable lenses.

Integrated Wi-Fi and Bluetooth mean the camera can be controlled using Canon’s smartphone app, and the connections make it easy to upload photos to the web, or send them to a wireless printer without transferring to a computer first.

Battery life is a claimed 250 shots, although Canon says this drops slightly to 240 if used on a freezing cold day.

Check out the best Canon EOS RP deals below:

Liked this?